'Rich, smoky' campfire chili brings an outdoorsy taste into your kitchen: Try the recipe

It’s camping season, but if you’d rather enjoy the flavors of outdoor cooking from indoors, this chili recipe is just for you.

Debi Morgan, creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Campfire Chili" recipe with Fox News.

She explained that she made the recipe at a time when her family wanted to go on vacation, but they weren’t actually able to go anywhere.

CAMPFIRE CONES WILL BE YOUR NEW ‘YUMMY SUMMERTIME TRADITION’

"If you want to go camping without leaving the house, make Campfire Chili," Morgan told Fox. "This recipe is rich, smoky and tastes like it's been cooked over a campfire for hours."

In fact, Morgan’s recipe is so delicious, it’s won awards at local competitions, according to her blog post.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Campfire Chili" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

MOUTH WATERING PRETZEL FRIED CHICKEN RECIPE IS A PICNIC-PERFECT SUMMER DISH

Ingredients

1 lb. ground turkey or beef

1 packet dry chili seasoning

1 can fire-roasted tomatoes

½ tsp. minced garlic

1 small sweet onion, diced

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 Tbsp. liquid smoke

1 cup ketchup

1 (15 oz) can chili beans, undrained

1 (15 oz) can black beans, undrained

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar

½ cup sour cream

fresh or dried cilantro for garnish

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions

1. Brown ground turkey or beef in a Dutch oven or large pot.

2. Sprinkle packet of chili seasoning in with meat and stir well.

3. Add fire-roasted tomatoes, garlic, onion, cilantro, liquid smoke and ketchup.

4. Fold in chili beans and black beans.

5. Stir well and cover. Simmer for at least one hour over low heat, stirring frequently to prevent scorching. Add a little water if chili becomes too thick.

6. Top bowls of chili with grated cheddar, sour cream and chopped cilantro as a garnish.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER