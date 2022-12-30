Chef Tom Colicchio's sour cherry BBQ wings: Try the recipe

If you're on the hunt for an appetizer recipe or just love chicken wings, consider this dish from well-known Chef Tom Colicchio.

Colicchio, who has partnered up with Do Good Food, which upcycles surplus grocery food into animal feed, offers a yummy take on a game-day staple with this recipe for sour cherry BBQ wings.

When you're making chicken wings, Colicchio advised the importance of starting out with dry wings.

"Dry them on paper towels and leave them uncovered in the fridge for up to two hours to fully dry out," he said, noting that drawing out the moisture helps to crisp the skin even more.

If you don’t have time to dry out the wings for two hours, Colicchio shared that you can pat them dry with paper towels and toss them with a ¼-tablespoon of baking powder per pound of wings, along with the oil, salt and pepper before baking in the oven.

Another tip: "Place the wings in the oven on broil for the final two minutes to get extra crispy and the cherry glaze really sticky," Colicchio said.

"If you have leftover wings from the fridge, bake them at 450 °F to reheat through and get super crispy a second time."

As for that delectable cherry glaze, Colicchio noted that you can prep the sauce three days in advance and leave in a covered jar in the fridge.

The flavors become incredibly robust. "Mixing some leftover cherry glaze with mayo or sour cream makes for an amazing dipping sauce," he added.

Get the full recipe below.

Sour Cherry BBQ Wings Recipe by Tom Colicchio for Do Good Foods

Serving Size: Makes 8-10 (based on 4 lbs of wings)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

4 lbs Do Good Chicken Party Wings

2 tablespoons salted butter

1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 Serrano chile, seeded and minced (jalapeños, habaneros or red chile pepper flakes also work)

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 cup dried sour cherries

1/2 cup white vinegar, add water as needed

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup lime juice, about 2 limes

1 lime, zested

1 tablespoon ketchup

Salt and Pepper

Flavorless oil, such as avocado or vegetable

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 °F and Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings in two tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. Transfer the wings to the baking sheets skin side up and bake for 45 minutes, until cooked through and crisp.

4. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until softened and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add half of the minced Serrano pepper and smashed garlic and cook for 1 minute, until softened and garlic is fragrant.

5. In a small saucepan over medium heat combine cherries, vinegar, and sugar. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the cherries are plump.

6. Remove the cherries from the liquid and add to the medium saucepan with onions.

7. Place the onion and cherries mixture in a blender along with the lime juice, and ketchup. Blend until smooth.

8. Return the cherry BBQ sauce back to the pan and stir in the remaining Serrano pepper. Bring it to a boil over medium-high heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the BBQ sauce to a bowl.

9. Remove the wings from the oven when finished baking and add them to a large bowl. Toss with one third of the cherry BBQ sauce.

10. Return the tossed wings back to the baking sheet and bake for an additional 5 minutes until sticky and caramelized.

11. Transfer the glazed wings to a serving dish, sprinkle with lime zest, and serve with the remaining glaze on the side.

This original recipe is owned by dogoodfoods.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.