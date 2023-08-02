International Beer Day 2023: Unique facts about the cold, crisp beverage

Grab a cold one if you're celebrating International Beer Day 2023.

In 2021, Americans consumed nearly 2.87 million gallons of beer, according to Statista, a data gathering and statistical reporting organization.

Beer comes in all different colors and flavors, but how much do you know about the alcoholic beverage that is enjoyed by people all over the world?

NATIONAL BEER DAY QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE FACTS ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE BREW?

Read some fascinating facts below.

1. In what year did the first brewery open in America?

The first commercial brewery to open in America was in 1632 in Lower Manhattan, according to a 1984 New York Times article.

While the New York brewery may have been the first, it is no longer in operation.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO INVENTED LIGHT BEER

The longest-running brewery in America, Yuengling, opened in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, in 1892 has been passed down in the Yuengling family for six generations, stated Yuengling's website.

2. In 2022, how many people attended "Oktoberfest," the largest beer festival in the world?

Last year, 5.7 million people traveled to Munich, Germany, to take part in "Oktoberfest," Statista reported.

The festival "originated on October 12, 1810 in celebration of the marriage of the prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen," Brittanica stated.

TINY VERMONT A GIANT OF AMERICAN CRAFT BEER: LEAFY HILLS HOST SOME OF THE WORLD'S BEST BREWERIES

The largest attendance of "Oktoberfest" took place in 1985, with over 7.1 attendees from all over the globe, Statista continued.

3. What is the ideal temperature for storing ales?

Most people may not have a beer fridge to store ales and lagers in, but there apparently is an "ideal temperature" for storing your beer of choice.

Ales are best when stored in an environment ranging from 10-12 °C, or 50-55 °F, Facts.net shared.

HOLD MY BEER: BAR OWNER SPRINTS AFTER RUNAWAY KEG BARRELS IN HILARIOUS VIDEO

The ideal storing temperature for lagers is slightly lower, ranging from 7-10 °C, or 44.6-50 °F, the site continued.

4. What beer has the highest alcohol percentage?

In 2012, Brewmeister Brewery in Scotland brewed the world's strongest beer called Snake Venom, that boasts an ABV of 67.5 percent, Delish.com shared.

6 BREWERIES ACROSS AMERICA THAT OFFER GREAT BREWS AND STUNNING VIEWS, TOO

The average 12 oz. can of beer has an ABV of 5 percent and a shot of whiskey is about 40 percent, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

5. How many ingredients were allowed in beer production as stated in the original German beer purity law in 1516?

The world's oldest food safety law, the German Reinheitsgebot, also known as the "purity law," was written in 1516 and originally stated that only three ingredients were allowed to be used in beer production: malt, hops and water, wineenthusiast.com shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The law was reconfigured a few years later and added yeast to the mix — "the properties of yeast were unknown at the time, but it was later allowed, as was wheat, which was initially reserved for baking bread," the source continued.

6. How many seconds does it take to pour the perfect pint of Guinness?

There is a specific way to pour a pint of Guinness beer that is worthy of the Dublin, Ireland, brewery.

#Didyouknow it takes 6 steps to pour the perfect pint? Learn this art at the Guinness Academy during your visit. pic.twitter.com/s8ZWkRcPf7 — Guinness Storehouse (@homeofguinness) September 24, 2014

Start with holding the glass of Guinness at a 45° angle, with the harp logo facing down, according to a Forbes.com article.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once the beer has reached the bottom of the logo, the bartender will place the beer on the bar and wait exactly 119.53 seconds, no more and no less, before topping it off, the article added.