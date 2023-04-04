National Beer Day quiz! How well do you know these facts about your favorite brew?

National Beer Day is Friday, April 7, 2023.

The popular alcoholic drink is rich in history — and a favorite among many all over the world.

Test your knowledge of the famous beverage in this fun lifestyle quiz — and see how well you do!

<section><h2>National Beer Day quiz! Test your knowledge of the popular alcoholic drink!</h2> <p></p> <p>How much do you know about beer? See how well you can answer these questions!<br><strong></strong></p></section><section><h2> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which country drinks the most beer per capita, according to Only Craft Beer?</strong></h1> </h2></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">In the early days, beer was almost exclusively brewed by women — true or false?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of beer labels has how many different labels?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The first light beer invented was Michelob Ultra — true or false?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which of these is the official beer of the National Football League?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">When is National Beer Lover’s Day celebrated each year?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which U.S. president was the first to brew beer in the White House?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which of these U.S. states contains the most breweries?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The world’s oldest brewery opened in Germany in what year?</strong></h1> <ol data-stringify-type="ordered-list" data-indent="1" data-border="0"></ol> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which country is believed to be the world’s biggest beer producer?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">In some countries, McDonald’s sells beer — true or false?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What brand of beer is known to be the strongest with a 67.5% ABV (alcohol by volume)?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which university is thought to have invented the game of beer pong?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What’s the most popular type of beer in the world?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">National Beer Day is celebrated on April 7th, the day the Cullen-Harrison act was signed into law, reversing the prohibition on selling beer in the United States — true or false?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

