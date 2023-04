National Beer Day quiz! How well do you know these facts about your favorite brew?

National Beer Day quiz! Test your knowledge of the popular alcoholic drink! How much do you know about beer? See how well you can answer these questions!



Which country drinks the most beer per capita, according to Only Craft Beer?

In the early days, beer was almost exclusively brewed by women — true or false?

The Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of beer labels has how many different labels?

The first light beer invented was Michelob Ultra — true or false?

Which of these is the official beer of the National Football League?

When is National Beer Lover’s Day celebrated each year?

Which U.S. president was the first to brew beer in the White House?

Which of these U.S. states contains the most breweries?

The world’s oldest brewery opened in Germany in what year?

Which country is believed to be the world’s biggest beer producer?

In some countries, McDonald’s sells beer — true or false?

What brand of beer is known to be the strongest with a 67.5% ABV (alcohol by volume)?

Which university is thought to have invented the game of beer pong?

What’s the most popular type of beer in the world?

National Beer Day is celebrated on April 7th, the day the Cullen-Harrison act was signed into law, reversing the prohibition on selling beer in the United States — true or false?

Try again!

Ouch!

You've got some work to do!

You're almost a genius!