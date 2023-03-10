Make Guinness stew, a spin on Irish potato soup, for St. Patrick's Day: Try the recipe
Whip up this tasty Guinness stew recipe for St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day is rapidly approaching. Come Friday, March 17, celebrate the Irish holiday with this tasty and easy-to-make Guinness stew – a riff on Irish potato soup.
"I love simple recipes that center on grocery staples but enable at-home chefs to give dishes an authentic flavor boost." Cole Hansen, Johnsonville corporate chef, tells Fox News Digital.
"The Guinness stew is a nice option for those who love their multi-cooker…it comes together quickly and provides a perfect excuse to stock up on your favorite Irish stout in the process," he added.
Get the full recipe below.
Irish O'Garlic Quick Guinness Stew by Cole Hansen of Johnsonville
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes 5-7 servings
Ingredients:
1 package (19 ounces) Johnsonville Irish O’ Garlic Sausage, or sausage of choice
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/4 cup flour
1 package (10 ounces) chopped onions
3 celery ribs, chopped
1 bottle (12 ounces) Guinness Extra Stout beer
1 can (14.5 ounces) beef broth
1 package (12 ounces) regular or tri-color baby carrots
1 package (20 ounces) refrigerated diced potatoes
2 tablespoons brown sugar
4 sprigs fresh thyme
Salt and pepper, to taste
Stovetop directions:
1. In a stock pot, cook sausage in oil according to package directions for the stovetop.
2. Remove cooked sausage from the stock pot, cool slightly; cut into coin-sized pieces; set aside.
3. In the same stock pot, over medium-high heat, cook and stir onions and celery in butter until tender; about five minutes.
4. Add flour; cook and stir for about two-to-three minutes until golden brown.
5. Pour beer and broth into the stock pot and stir to loosen brown bits stuck to the bottom of the pot; simmer for about 5 minutes.
6. Add the sausage, carrots, potatoes, sugar, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender; about 15-20 minutes.
Multi-cooker directions:
1.In the multi-cooker, brown sausage on sauté’ setting for 10 minutes turning half-way through.
2. Add ½ cup of water, secure the lid on the pot and close the pressure-release valve.
3. Select egg setting and pressure cook for three minutes; use quick pressure release to depressurize.
4. Remove sausage links; drain liquid. Add the butter, onions, celery, carrots and potatoes.
5. Select sauté’ setting; cook and stir for 10 minutes.
6. Add flour; stir until combined. Add the beer, broth, brown sugar, thyme, salt and pepper.
7. Secure lid on pot and close pressure-release valve.
8. Select manual high pressure and cook for five minutes; use quick pressure release to depressurize.
9. Add sausage; cover and let stand for five minutes.
This original recipe is owned by Johnsonville and was shared with Fox News Digital.