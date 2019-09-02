Instagrammers have ruined California’s super-bloom

Leave it to Instagrammers to ruin something else.

The owners of tourist attraction Daffodil Hill have taken to Facebook to announce that they are closing the California super bloom hot spot indefinitely, noting a lack of infrastructure to handle the hordes of people who flocked to see the flowers.

"This decision is the most difficult that we, as a family, have ever made," the Ryan family, who owns the space, wrote in the lengthy post. They added that the "crush of visitors that descended upon our Hill this year" forced them to realize that the lack of parking areas and local road infrastructure was too much to overcome and became a "liability" and caused "safety concerns for everyone involved."

"We have carefully examined numerous potential remedies to reduce traffic and visitors to try and keep the Hill open, including shuttles and reservations for attendance," they continued. "However, in the end, we reached the same conclusion that the narrows roads and the Hill property infrastructure cannot be changed."

The Ryan family added that cars were parked illegally and obstructed pedestrians, as well as emergency vehicles. They said they will not make any further statements regarding the closure.

News of the closing was first reported by the New York Post.

