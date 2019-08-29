Instagram influencer praised after transforming postpartum body with keto diet: 'Just wow!'

An Instagram influencer is being praised after she posted her amazing postpartum shots – revealing a 50-pound weight loss in six months.

Amber ‘Fillerup’ Clark, an Instagram influencer and lifestyle blogger, routinely shares intimate details of her life to her 1.4 million followers on the social media platform, as well as on her Barefoot Blonde blog.

Now the mom of three is showing her fans how she transformed her body — attributing her toned frame to her dedication to the keto diet.

“I wanted to post these progress pictures because where I saw the most changes was when I started doing keto with my hubby. He has done the keto diet on and off for 9ish years.. ever since I met him he has done it. He feels really good when he does it so he has just continued to do it,” Clark wrote in the post.

Clark revealed she gained 50 pounds with each of her pregnancies but was committed to getting the weight off in a healthy way.

Clarks claims that she’s “the type of person that if I’m going to have a cookie I’m gonna have a few,” and so she made the change to Keto to ween herself off sugar and carbs and whittle herself back to her pre-baby shape — and her followers are loving it.

“You look incredible!” one person gushed.

“Freaking wow! Just wow!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Thank you for posting this. I’m in the hospital right now about to have my first... and it’s so encouraging to see real photos of what to expect. You’re so beautiful and brave,” another commented on Instagram.

“You look healthy and toned well done! For any mum who is at six months and not like this, you too are doing well and are an inspiration,” another wrote, complimenting all moms.

Many of her followers shared that they too gained 50 pounds with their pregnancies and were excited to see Clark as an “inspiration.”

