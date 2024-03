Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

High school student Cameron Blasek received a patriotic paintjob free of charge for his pickup truck after East Central High School administrators in St. Leon, Indiana attempted to stop him from displaying the American flag earlier this month.



Blasek, 17, proudly displayed an American flag on his truck for most of his senior year, but Blasek said school administrators told him it broke school rules and needed to be removed.

Blasek in an interview with Fox News Digital, said of his high school's crackdown: "I was shocked. Didn't really expect it."



"They had told me if you don't remove this flag, you're getting written up for insubordination. And I told them, hey, you know, there's no rules or regulations saying I can't, I read the [rules] off their handbook."

Soon afterward, other students arrived at school flying American flags on their cars, and the news story went viral.



Cameron added, "I guess other students had heard about that and they showed up the next day with flags on the back of their vehicles."



GCI Digital, a business based out of nearby Cincinnati, heard about Cameron Blasek's patriotic story and decided to spring into action. They gifted a brand-new custom American flag wrap to the high school senior, free of charge.

TJ Bedacht, owner of the local business, shared in a statement with Fox News Digital, "We saw Cameron’s story and it resonated with us in a lot of ways. The truck was his grandfather's and Cameron is a true American, interested in serving in the US Military."



Blasek is already a fan of his new red, white, and blue addition. "I love it. It's only been one day at school so far, but, I think it's great. I love driving around with the big flag all over the vehicle. I think it's awesome."

17-year-old Cameron believes that the American flag represents "a lot of things."



"I think the American flag represents people who fought and served for this country and lost their lives. But I also think it represents a sense of unity in this country."

"I think it's something that everybody can agree on, no matter who you are or where you come from or what you look like. I think that's something that can bring people together."



Blasek believes that there is an important lesson to be learned from his experience.



"Stand for what you believe in. Hold your ground on any situation that you believe in."

Principal Tom Black told Fox News Digital that the rule "was never about the U.S. flag and it was regarding all flags on vehicles."

"This is due to potential safety issues with visibility and 500-600 teenage drivers leaving at the same time during dismissal, as well as concerns that flags that are not appropriate for school will be displayed."

After consultation with the Superintendent ,however, Black determined the school could allow the U.S. flag while still restricting other flags.

"We regret and are sorry for the confusion and are working diligently to clarify the issue with our community," Black said.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this story.