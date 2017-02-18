How to Remove Embarrassing Photos From Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter

We've previously talked to lawyers and personal branding experts about from the internet. But as technology keeps evolving, there seem to be more and more opportunities to find yourself in a compromising position online.

As evidenced by the latest nude celebrity photo scandal, pictures that were long thought to be deleted may still be accessible via image-storing platforms or cloud computing services. And while our private photos might not be in as much demand as say, Jennifer Lawrence's or Kate Upton's, it's still awfully disconcerting when they turn up unsolicited on social media.

So what can you do to deal with this problem? The online experts at WhoIsHostingThis suggest "prevention" as the most effective tool (e.g., not taking risque photos, password-protecting your media), but honestly, prevention isn't what you came here to read about, especially if you landed on this page as the result of a Google search.

No, you want to know how to take action and get those photos off the 'net, which is something WhoIsHostingThis obviously anticipated when they created the below infographic. In it, they've included a couple of helpful tips for removing and reporting the offending pics from sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google.

We wouldn't go so far as to say these methods will rid the world of your private photos once and for all, but they're awfully good to know about when you find yourself in an awkward predicament.

Without further ado, here's some advice for preventing further stress or embarrassment: