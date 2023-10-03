Hot chocolate isn’t healthy, but it can be with one surprising twist

As fall begins, hot chocolate can be a quintessential drink to enjoy on a chilly day or to warm up on a cold night.

Even so, that chocolatey drink isn’t the healthiest choice, according to food experts.

"Generally speaking, most hot chocolate is very high in sugar," Jessica Cording, MS, RD, a dietitian, health coach and author, told Fox News Digital.

Hot chocolate as an occasional treat can be OK, said Cording, who practices in New York and New Jersey.

Plus, enjoying an indulgence here and there can make overall healthy eating feel more sustainable, she said.

"However, too much added sugar, when it's a very regular part of the diet, can negatively impact health by contributing to blood sugar control issues, inflammation and weight gain related to excess caloric intake beyond one's needs."

How can dark chocolate raise this drink's nutritional value?

For a do-it-yourself hot chocolate at home, using dark chocolate can make this indulgence a bit healthier.

"If you're making your own hot chocolate, using dark chocolate may be one way to increase nutrient value, as it is generally lower in sugar and higher in antioxidants and fiber when compared to milk chocolate," said Cording.

A hot chocolate with "quality dark chocolate rich in fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, and a few other minerals" is the way to go.

As an occasional treat at home, hot chocolate is delicious — and with a few tweaks, it can be a bit healthier, said Julie Lopez, RD, owner of Virtual Teaching Kitchen and based in New Jersey.

Another tweak that can raise your health game, said Lopez, is to use unsweetened cocoa powder.

"The bioactive compounds in cocoa may improve blood flow in the arteries and cause a small but statistically significant decrease in blood pressure," said Lopez.

How about other ways to help the drink: skim milk, more water, less chocolate?

To support better blood sugar control, Cording suggested opting for milk rather than water.

"I actually would recommend making [hot chocolate] with milk that offers some fat, as fat helps slow the breakdown of carbohydrates — in this case, sugar — so you don't have to use skim milk unless you genuinely prefer the taste and texture," she told Fox News Digital.

Protein also helps support glycemic stability, so dairy milk or a non-dairy milk that offers protein such as soy milk or pea protein milk would be good options, Cording added.

"Just be sure to choose an unsweetened variety," she said.

Another way to lessen the sweetness is to use a little less chocolate.

"Adding extra cocoa powder and vanilla extract also amp up the flavor to make it more satisfying," Cording continued.

You can also experiment with peppermint extract (food-grade), cinnamon or cayenne pepper for a different flavor, she recommended.

What about hot chocolate ordered out — how can you make it healthier?

It’s not necessary to forgo hot chocolate, but rather to enjoy the treat sensibly, said Cording.

"Choose a small size, ask for a smaller amount of the chocolate mix or syrup, and skip extras like marshmallows or whipped cream," Cording said.

Most things in moderation are OK, experts say

Deprivation can be a non-motivator to stay on a healthy track, so enjoying occasional treats are acceptable, experts said.

"I think this might actually be the most important thing: It is absolutely OK to enjoy hot chocolate the way you love it as an occasional treat," Cording said.

"The reason is that mindfully indulging in something you love helps you avoid feeling deprived, which makes it easier to stay on track with healthy eating habits overall."

So if hot chocolate is something you like to enjoy a few times during the fall and winter season, you probably don't need to modify it, said Cording.

"However, if it's something you want to enjoy on a more regular basis, then a few tweaks can help make it fit more comfortably into your day-to-day eating patterns," she said.