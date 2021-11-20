Pumpkin bread with dark chocolate chips and almonds: Try the recipe

Pumpkin bread season is here. What better way to start your day than with a slice of pumpkin bread, a cup of coffee, and a moment of gratitude.

If you like this recipe, it may quickly become a year-round staple, though.

THIS SNICKERDOODLE PUMPKIN PIE RECIPE IS A ‘DELICIOUS’ TWIST ON THE CLASSIC FALL DESSERT

"Although this recipe is perfect for welcoming fall, my family enjoys this luscious quick bread year through thanks to the use of canned pumpkin," says Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, nutrition consultant, media trainer, and author of Read It Before You Eat It - Taking You from Label to Table. "This recipe is decadent enough to be served as a dessert, or you can enjoy it for breakfast paired with a scoop of cottage or ricotta cheese or a side of eggs."

MOIST ZUCCHINI CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS: TRY THE RECIPE

Pumpkin Bread with Dark Chocolate Chips and Almonds by Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN

Makes 2 loaves

Prep time: 20-30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour

1-⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup granulated sugar

4 egg whites or 1/2 cup liquid egg substitute

½ cup avocado oil or extra light olive oil

½ cup Greek yogurt – plain

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

⅔ cup almond milk – unsweetened

15 ounce can of pumpkin purée (unsweetened)

⅓ cup dark chocolate chips

⅓ cup slivered almonds

Cooking spray

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. Spoon flours into dry measuring cups and level with a knife.

3. Whisk together with the next four ingredients (through cinnamon) in a large bowl.

4. Combine sugar, egg whites, oil, vanilla extract, yogurt and eggs in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer at a high speed until blended.

5. Add almond milk and canned pumpkin, beating at a low speed until blended together.

6. Add flour mixture to above mixture and beat at a low speed just until combined (don’t over mix.)

7. Gently stir in chocolate chips.

8. Coat two loaf pans (9" x 5"-inch each) with cooking spray. Spoon batter into pans and fill half-way. Sprinkle almonds evenly over batter. Bake breads (in loaf pans) for one hour, or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans for 10 minutes and then remove from pans and cool on a wire rack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP