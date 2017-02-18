Hide Wrinkles and Age Spots With a DIY Pumpkin Face Mask

It's officially pumpkin season! Sure, you're already hooked on pumpkin spice lattes, and have a date in your calendar to find the perfect jack o'lantern, but are you aware of the benefits that this iconic squash can provide to your skin?

Packed with zinc, antioxidants and vitamins, pumpkins protect your skin from wrinkles and age spots, and they gently exfoliate for a more radiant complexion.

Don't have a pumpkin patch nearby? You can get this orange fruit (yup, it's a fruit!) in a can at your local supermarket.

And with just a few extra ingredients, pumpkin makes an amazing face mask: