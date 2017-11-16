Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Gwyneth Paltrow's new holiday Goop gift guide features a lot of pot paraphernalia

By Molly Shea | New York Post
You’d have to be high to shell out for the pricey items on Goop’s annual holiday gift guide. So it makes sense that the Gwyneth Paltrow-led lifestyle site is adding chic pot paraphernalia to its list this year.

This year’s guide features a plethora of weedy wonders, including a $85 ceramic aero pipes$75 gold-capped “voltaire” pipes and a $45 millennial pink “joint case” that looks not unlike a double-barrel Tampax.

(The site claims all of these products are intended for tobacco use only).

Other standouts from the list include a $15 “I BLEED KIMCHI” keychain, a $11,952 Paltrow-inspired Zenith watch, a set of $749 headphones that “deliver stimulation to build a stronger connection between your brain and muscles,” a $400 “shaman says” sweatshirt and an $80 water bottle that infuses H20 with energy from a rose quartz crystal.

Happy holidays!

This article originally appeared on the New York Post