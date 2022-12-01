Group of friends surprise Waffle House waitress with $1K tip on breakfast bill

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'NORMALIZE BEING KIND' - Tanya Ragsdale of Cullman, Alabama, and her friends recently celebrated "Friendsgiving" at a Waffle House — and they left their waitress a remarkable $1,125.25 tip. Here's why. Continue reading…

'LOOKING TO FIGHT BACK' - In an interview with Fox News Digital, Kirk Cameron, actor and writer, discusses his new kids' book in which he defends family, faith and God. Continue reading...

'CRAZY COINCIDENCES' - In a rare occurrence, Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron of New York's Suffolk County Police Department has delivered a baby for the fifth time in his career. Continue reading…

WEDDING DRAMA - On Reddit, one man who is getting married shared that he used flashcards to reveal to his brother that his toddler isn't welcome to the nuptials — then, family chaos ensued. Continue reading…

'DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW' - Uber is officially launching the world’s first-ever on-demand sleigh rides pulled, of course, by reindeer. Continue reading…

LOTTERY SCAM - A woman from Florida says she lost big bucks to a text message-based scam that claimed an Arizona lottery winner had randomly selected her for a cash giveaway of $90,000. Continue reading...

'TO THE BATMOBILE!' - Queen Elizabeth II's Jaguar station wagon has been auctioned off for a plebeian price. See how much. Continue reading...

OPERATION SANTA - The United States Postal Service is requesting that the public help spread holiday magic by adopting a letter that's been written to Santa. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Dec. 2, 1823, President James Monroe touts the Monroe doctrine – warning European powers that expansion in Western Hemisphere was "dangerous to our peace and safety." Continue reading…

'SHE STEALS MY PILLOW' - Alexis Waldron of Georgia shares her adorable pet pig's adventures with Fox News Digital. Continue reading...

MEET THE AMERICAN - In 1892, Pudge Heffelfinger became first pro football player. Here's how much he was paid back then to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association. Continue reading...

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY - New Testament verses promise a release from pain, grief, tears and struggle. Here's Revelation 21:4-5. Continue reading...

'WANNA PLAY A GAME?' - Lisa Fletcher, a grandmother from Texas and an Instagram influencer, reveals her bedtime "game" that she started 27 years ago with her kids — and how God's involved. Continue reading...



STILL 'FELINE' GOOD - Guinness World Records says Flossie, a cat born in 1995 in the U.K., is the world’s oldest living cat. Continue reading...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Whip up Grandma's tasty and simple hamburger casserole — a dish shared with Fox News Digital by Jill Bauer of the blog "Just Jill" — ideal for dinner or your next potluck. Try the recipe...

