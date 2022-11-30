Bible verse of the day: God will wipe away every tear, scripture promises

"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. And He who was seated on the throne said, ‘Behold, I am making all things new.’ Also he said, ‘Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true’"(Revelation 21:4-5).

These New Testament verses promise a release from pain, grief, tears and struggle.

In today’s complex world, when bad news often abounds, the promise of relief from pain and struggle may be impossible for many people believe.

Yet people have every reason to believe the promises of the Bible, one faith leader told Fox News Digital.

"Have you ever heard a parent bark at their children, ‘Stop your crying?’" Dave Miller, pastor of First Baptist Church in Tekamah, Nebraska, said in an emailed message.

"A whining child might grate on our nerves until the impulse to tell the child to stop is overwhelming," Miller continued.

"But our heavenly Father does not treat us that way," he continued. "God knows this world can be cold and hard, and he sympathizes with our tears."

Revelation wasn’t written for scholars, Christian website Crossway.org notes. "It was written for ordinary believers in the first century with the expectation that they would be able to understand its central message."

The Book of Revelation is the apostle John’s record of "a series of visions" that he was given and "instructed to write down for us," the site notes.

"Through this record of his visions, we get to see the realities of heaven and earth from the perspective of heaven."

These verses from the Book of Revelation explore the fact that there is good news, said Miller; our tears "have an expiration date."

For those who trust God, he added, a day is coming when he "will wipe away every tear."

Miller continued, "He will not growl at us to stop crying, but will remove from our world every reason our tears ever had to flow. God will make everything new."

He also said, "The former things of this broken world will pass away and there will be a glorious day of hope, of joy, of perfect love, and of righteousness and justice for those who believe."

The sin that "broke this world is swallowed up in God’s love through Jesus Christ," he added.

Even in hard times, we can rejoice in the hope that God will make everything new and glorious when he "rules the world with truth and grace," Miller said, "making the nations prove the glories of his righteousness and wonders of his love."

Then, he added, "we will have nothing to cry about."