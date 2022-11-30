Pig hogs bed in Georgia woman's home: 'She steals my pillow'

Sharing the bed at night with an animal is not out of bounds for many pet owners.

Nearly 74% of Americans shared their bed with a pet, a 2020 survey during the pandemic done by Stonyfield Organic found — and entire books have been written about pets sharing beds with their owners.

However, a pet pig is not normally the type of pet that shares a bed with its human.

Georgia resident Alexis Waldron, on the other hand, may disagree with that.

The 23-year-old often shares her bed with a KuneKune-Juliana mix pig — noting that the pig "hogs" the covers. (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article.)

"I’m obsessed with her. She sleeps in bed with me a couple of nights a week," said Waldron.

Petunia is a 36-pound animal that Waldron adopted earlier this year.

She said she's always wanted to adopt a pet pig.

"I’ve always wanted a pig. I always asked my parents for one because they’re just so cute," she said.

After a family friend had a new litter of pigs, Waldron knew she wanted one.

Waldron said she brought Petunia home at just 6 pounds, noting this type of pig can grow to nearly 300 pounds by the time it’s fully grown.

She trained Petunia herself, Waldron said.

"She uses her litter box. I had to put her in a tiny space so all she had was a space to eat, a place to sleep and a place to poop," she said.

Waldron said Petunia normally spends time outside running around.

The pig grazes in the garden for oats, carrots, bananas and apple sauce.

As for bedtime?

Waldron said Petunia loves to cuddle.

"She likes to steal my pillow and be so close to me that I can’t move," she said.

"She’s a lot warmer than a human body."

When Petunia has excess dirt on her from her day spent outside, Waldron said she's not so keen for Petunia to be on the bed.

"She doesn’t like having a bath … so I hose her down outside with some soap," she said.

