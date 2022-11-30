Michael Keaton-era Batmobile listed for sale at $1.5 million

A Batmobile that returned from the dead has surfaced for sale in Pennsylvania for $1.5 million.

The car is an official replica of the one featured in the two Tim Burton-directed Batman films starring Michael Keaton.

It was commissioned by Warner Bros. as a promotional vehicle and likely never appeared on film, but was later repurposed as an attraction at the Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in New Jersey.

Classic Auto Mall president Stewart Howden told Fox News Digital that car was originally powered by a 350 cubic-inch V8, but later converted to run on an electric motor for use at the park.

It still has a functioning flamethrower to create the jet-engine effect, however, for those looking for some combustion.

The vehicle is also equipped with a driver's seat hidden behind the front seats that allowed a Batman actor to take people for a ride.

The car had been left abandoned for some years before recently being purchased from the park by its current owner, who put it through a thorough restoration.

It reportedly runs off of a 48-volt battery and has a top speed of 30 miles per hour, but has not recently been driven.

A kill switch hidden below the side bodywork was installed so that someone outside the vehicle could disable it in the event of an emergency.

The Batmobile is on display at the Classic Auto Mall showroom in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, which doubles as a museum with a collection of over 650 vehicles, all of which are for sale.

Two primary stunt cars were built for the making of the first 1989 film, one of which is in the collection of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and the other owned by a private collector.