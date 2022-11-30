Expand / Collapse search
Christmas
Published

Operation Santa: USPS looking for letter adopters to help Santa fulfill holiday wishes

Help Santa this year by adopting a letter with USPS Operation Santa

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
USPS Operation Santa has opened registration for those wanting to help spread a little holiday magic by adopting a letter that written to Santa.

"The Postal Service has been receiving letters from all across the country [since Sep. 15] and delivering them to Santa’s workshop at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888," according to the program's news release.

These letters have been posted on the program’s website, and today is the day volunteers can read and adopt a letter.

"USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers," Sue Brennan, senior public relations representative for the USPS, told Fox digital. 

She added, "The program is 110-years old this year and it's a heartwarming program that touches tens of thousands of children and families in every state, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands."

Once registered and verified, adopters can read through the letter’s found on USPS Operation Santa’s website and choose which letter and wish they hope to fulfill.

Portrait of Father Christmas Reading letters from children in his grotto.

Portrait of Father Christmas Reading letters from children in his grotto. (iStock)

The program does not pay for any postage fees or shipping costs, but the release does share some tips and tricks to help reduce any fees adopters may face.

Adopters have until Dec. 19 to register and participate in this season’s program. 

USPS Operation Santa is now open to those wanting to help Santa spread some holiday cheer.

USPS Operation Santa is now open to those wanting to help Santa spread some holiday cheer. (iStock)

If you have a little one wanting to send a letter to Santa, they still have time.

Letters may be sent up until Dec. 12, according to the USPS Operation Santa news release. 

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 