Bride and groom request wedding cake modeled to look like life-size deer

WHOA! LADY! WATCH OUT FOR THAT DEER!

Oh wait, it’s just cake. It’s just cake, everybody! Everybody calm down!

BRIDE AND GROOM SLAMMED FOR WEDDING CAKE ICING FAIL: 'THIS IS A DISASTER'

A bakery in East Earl, Pa., recently crafted a life-size, deer-shaped wedding cake for a couple who married last Saturday.

Cake Decorating Supervisor Pam McNeal at Shady Maple market made the giant confection, which took approximately 10 hours to create, after a bride and groom came in with a pair of plastic antlers and asked the bakers to design a wedding cake “to fit the antlers,” the bakery told Fox News.

Though the head and neck are carved from Styrofoam, the entire back part of the deer is made from cake – enough to feed 250 people.

The bride and groom were not identified and they apparently did not explain why they wanted a deer cake.

The cake of a lifetime definitely seemed to please those on social media, with many commenting on the “fantastic” work.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.