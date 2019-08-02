Couple’s Waffle House-themed wedding cake praised online: ‘Now that is a cake’

Wonder if the cake was syrup-flavored.

A couple took their love for Waffle House to an extreme at their wedding — by having a cake modeled to look like the façade of the restaurant.

Elizabeth and Hayes Rivault shared a photo of the cake from their Saturday wedding on Instagram, where it was picked up and shared by Waffle House.

“I now pronounce you husband, wife, and the best wedding cake there ever was!” the diner chain captioned the adorable picture of the couple.

The two Louisiana State University alumni are seen standing over the cake, made by The Royal Cakery in New Orleans. The cake portion is designed to look like the diner, and then a parking lot is stenciled around it, with a husband and wife figurine in the corner.

The significance of the Waffle House to the pair’s relationship was not reported. Fox News has reached out for comment.

But what is known is that it was a hit on social media.

“Now THAT is a cake,” one person wrote, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“[T]his is what I want,” another person commented on Instagram.

“I met my wife at a Waffle House!!” another shared.

“Waffle House could make their own wedding cakes,” one suggested.

In a statement to Fox News, Waffle House said they were happy to be included – noting a “fact” that couples who meet at the restaurant have long-lasting relationships.

“We’re excited for Elizabeth and Hayes, and flattered that they would include us on their special day. It’s a well-known fact that relationships that start at Waffle House restaurants tend to become long-term and most end in matrimony. We say congratulations to the happy couple, and our wish is that they have many years covered and smothered in love.”

