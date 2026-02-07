Fire-juggling unicyclist caught on camera blocking traffic in major roadway as police intervene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Traffic was stopped, but not for construction.

Police in Commerce City, Colorado, say they were just as surprised as motorists this week after a fire-juggling unicyclist turned a busy intersection into an impromptu street performance — a moment the department joked was "certainly not on our Bingo card."

The Commerce City Police Department shared drone footage and photos of the unusual scene after receiving multiple calls from drivers who encountered the man juggling flaming torches while riding a unicycle in traffic near U.S. 85 and 60th Avenue.

"This post was certainly not on our Bingo card, yet here we are," the department wrote in a social media post. "The intersection of U.S.-85 and 60th isn’t exactly the Las Vegas Strip… or is it?"

According to police, the performer rode through the median and crosswalk while traffic waited at the light, drawing both attention and concern from motorists.

"We got numerous calls the other day when drivers were treated to a little stoplight entertainment courtesy of this fire-juggling unicyclist," police said.

Officers captured the scene using a drone, which showed the man balancing on the unicycle as flames flickered just feet from passing vehicles. While acknowledging the skill involved, saying it was "quite good," police made clear the stunt crossed a legal line.

"Our drone caught his act, which was both quite good and quite illegal," the department wrote, citing trespassing in the median and impeding traffic by failing to clear the crosswalk in time.

Police said they regularly conduct enforcement efforts at the intersection to ensure pedestrians selling wares or services are not interfering with traffic, noting that reports like this are rare.

"We don’t often get reports like this anymore… well to be fair… we have NEVER gotten a report quite like this one," the post said.

The department ended its message on a lighthearted note, while still reminding the public that juggling fire in traffic is not encouraged.

"So let’s all take a moment to appreciate this man’s talents," police wrote, before adding: "Then all agree that we aren’t going to do stuff like this. Mmkay?"