Colorado

Fire-juggling unicyclist caught on camera blocking traffic in major roadway as police intervene

Officers received multiple calls from drivers who witnessed the unusual scene

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Police drone captures fire-juggling unicyclist in Colorado roadway Video

Police drone captures fire-juggling unicyclist in Colorado roadway

Police said the performer was trespassing in the roadway when the stunt was captured on drone video in Commerce City. (Commerce City Police Department)

Traffic was stopped, but not for construction.

Police in Commerce City, Colorado, say they were just as surprised as motorists this week after a fire-juggling unicyclist turned a busy intersection into an impromptu street performance — a moment the department joked was "certainly not on our Bingo card."

The Commerce City Police Department shared drone footage and photos of the unusual scene after receiving multiple calls from drivers who encountered the man juggling flaming torches while riding a unicycle in traffic near U.S. 85 and 60th Avenue.

"This post was certainly not on our Bingo card, yet here we are," the department wrote in a social media post. "The intersection of U.S.-85 and 60th isn’t exactly the Las Vegas Strip… or is it?"

A person juggling in the street on a unicycle

A unicyclist stopped traffic while juggling fire in the street, according to police. (Commerce Police Department)

According to police, the performer rode through the median and crosswalk while traffic waited at the light, drawing both attention and concern from motorists.

"We got numerous calls the other day when drivers were treated to a little stoplight entertainment courtesy of this fire-juggling unicyclist," police said.

Officers captured the scene using a drone, which showed the man balancing on the unicycle as flames flickered just feet from passing vehicles. While acknowledging the skill involved, saying it was "quite good," police made clear the stunt crossed a legal line.

Fire-juggling unicyclist rides through a crosswalk at a busy intersection

A fire-juggling unicyclist rides through a crosswalk while juggling flaming torches at a busy Commerce City, Colo., intersection, prompting multiple calls to police, authorities said. (Commerce City Police Department via Facebook)

"Our drone caught his act, which was both quite good and quite illegal," the department wrote, citing trespassing in the median and impeding traffic by failing to clear the crosswalk in time.

Police said they regularly conduct enforcement efforts at the intersection to ensure pedestrians selling wares or services are not interfering with traffic, noting that reports like this are rare.

"We don’t often get reports like this anymore… well to be fair… we have NEVER gotten a report quite like this one," the post said.

Fire-juggling unicyclist carries his unicycle out of a Colorado intersection.

A fire-juggling unicyclist carries his unicycle into the median at the intersection of U.S. 85 and 60th Avenue in Commerce City, Colo., as traffic waits at a red light. (Commerce City Police Department via Facebook)

The department ended its message on a lighthearted note, while still reminding the public that juggling fire in traffic is not encouraged.

"So let’s all take a moment to appreciate this man’s talents," police wrote, before adding: "Then all agree that we aren’t going to do stuff like this. Mmkay?"

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

