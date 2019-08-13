Bride and groom slammed for wedding cake icing fail: 'This is a disaster'

A bride and groom have been mocked for their wedding cake that some claim resembles “runny poop”.

A photo of the questionable-looking dessert was shared on the Instagram page That’s It I’m Wedding Shaming, and people were quick to slam it.

The photo showed a three-tiered cake in a rather unpleasant brown shade, with a “Mr and Mrs” sign plonked on top.

To make matters worse, the dry-looking delicacy was decorated with a dark sloppy icing which appears to have slid down the crumbly layers in the heat.

The caption on image read: “Not sure if Uncle Jerry s--- on the cake or it’s rejecting the ganache filling...either way this is a disaster.”

And it wasn’t long before people were agreeing that the unfortunate brown adornment looked like a disaster.

One wrote: “Cascading chocolate with glitter looks suspiciously similar to runny poop with corn.”

And another joked, “OMG so pretty!!!

Meanwhile, another likened the cake’s goldeny tinge to being “spray painted”.

