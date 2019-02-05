Costco selling 24-pound cheese 'Wedding Cake' capable of feeding 150 guests

We can picture it now: Wedding guests gathering 'round the bride and groom, just waiting for the happy couple to cut the cheese.

Costco is currently selling a 24-pound “Sid Wainer & Son Cheese Lover Artisan Wedding Cake“ capable of serving up to 150 guests, and also likely capable of stinking up the reception hall with the scents of aged brie and blue.

And the price for such a privilege? $439.99, shipping and handling included.

According to the product’s description on Costco’s website, the item – also known as the “Cleese Lover Celebration Cake” – is advertised as a “delicious alternative to a classic centerpiece, cake or cheese board.”

This specific “cake” features five different types of cheeses “sourced from around the world,” including 8 pounds of Red Leicester, which is described as having a flavor similar to English cheddar; 7 pounds of Danish Blue, which is indeed produced in Denmark; 5 pounds of Murcia al Vino, a Spanish goat cheese submerged and aged in wine; 3 pounds of Tuscan Sheep’s cheese, “aged for 60 days in natural grottos on beechwood boards”; and 17 ounces of Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie, from Normandy, France.

The “Sid Wainer & Son Cheese Lover Artisan Wedding Cake” does not come pre-assembled, but in individually wrapped cheese wheels inside a shipping box.

“When you are ready to assemble, take the cheese out of refrigeration, unwrap it and start stacking with the largest wheel on the bottom and end with the smallest on top,” reads the description.

Flowers are not included.

A representative for Costco was not available to confirm if the “cakes” are currently in stores, though they can be delivered via Standard or Express UPS shipping.