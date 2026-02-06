Tim Tebow's startling advice to 'super talented' Patriots QB Drake Maye ahead of Super Bowl LX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The eyes of millions are on 23-year-old New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, as the Patriots go up against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

In an on-camera interview this week with Fox News Digital ahead of the big game, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL QB Tim Tebow shared thoughts about the young player.

"I've been a fan of his from afar for a long time. He's super talented," said Tebow.

He's encouraging Maye to "go pursue it, go give it everything you have — but also fight to keep perspective."

The author of the new book "If the Tree Could Speak: The Story of the Cross That Saw It," out this month, added that he's faced this battle many times in his own life.

"Yes, go win, go pursue it," said Tebow. "Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all of your might, unto the Lord, and glorify Him."

At the end of the day, he also said, it's just a football game — and a single game does not define anyone.

"So go play free, go have fun — and know that you're not defined by this. And that goes for everybody."

Tebow emphasized, "And sometimes society doesn't like that because they want to define people by wins and losses" — including "how many championships have they won? All of that."

Yet in the bigger picture," he added, "it's not how we're defined."

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Maye has been opening up about his faith during a press tour.

When asked how he's leaned on the Lord, Maybe responded that his faith in God is a "constant" in his life.

"Being able to shine light on others and get them to follow Jesus Christ is what I'm here for," said Maye.

"It is what God put me here to do," he added.

Maye said that it's been "powerful" to chat with team chaplain James Mitchell before a game.

He referenced Proverbs 16:19: "The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps."

Maye said that people can have their wants — but it's the Lord who's leading the way.

He has been married to his wife and college sweetheart, Ann Michael, since June — and he said he'd advise all of his teammates to get married at some point in their lives, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

"I definitely would advise [my teammates] to eventually get married. It’s one of the best things in life. It’s one of the best things I’ve experienced in my life," said Maye.

"There’s no better feeling than coming home to a wife that loves you and cares for you and [is] worried about your best interests."