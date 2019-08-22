Exact moment of couple's wedding cake disaster caught on camera: 'It felt like slow motion'

Chloe and Aaron Bailey planned a picture-perfect August wedding in Northbrook Park, in Surrey, England. However, the reception did not go according to plan when it came time to cut the cake.

As soon as the couple started to slice into their three-tiered, naked-style wedding cake, complete with peach and green macaron decorations, the table began to slide.

"For us, it felt like slow motion, as if it were about five or 10 minutes. It's just that panic of what on earth do you do? I think everyone else felt like that too,” Chloe told The Sun. "It was disbelief initially. We were both just gripping on to the edge of the table thinking, 'No, this can't be happening.’”

Although the two had paid an extra $122 on top of the reported $550 wedding cake to have it safely delivered and set up, they took it all in stride.

"I think we just looked at each other and thought, 'What can you do?' We just laughed. All the bridesmaids ran in and ate the macarons off the floor,” Chloe said of the wedding party’s reaction.

A series of photos, which show the exact moment of the fall, shows the bride clutching the knife she had planned to cut the cake with, and then covering her mouth in shock while her husband tries to stop the cake’s inevitable splat.

Not surprisingly, those same pictures also went viral on Facebook when wedding photographer Alisa Roberts shared them on Saturday.

"It was such a memorable moment and I’m so pleased I captured it,” Roberts told Fox News.

Roberts, who called the series “definitely the most memorable cake cutting,” shared the dramatic shots on Facebook, where they have garnered 3.8K reactions, with many stunned by the unexpected turn of events.

“On the upside, they have the most original cake cutting photos,” one person joked.

“Grab a fork! Bless them, it looks absolutely amazing too,” another wrote.

“Brilliant!!! As a cake designer I really wouldn't mind if that was my cake, it's hysterical," claimed another. "I would definitely eat it off the floor, a challenged immune system is a healthy one."

And while the toppling of their three-tiered gin-and-tonic, caramel, and salted-toffee-flavored Bakewell tart wasn't exactly ideal, the couple did confirm that they still tried the cake – and the cookies.

"Someone picked up a macaron and handed it to us. We just ate it and laughed,” Chloe said to The Sun.