Couple is still eating their wedding cake, 49 years later

The couple who eats old cake together stays together. At least that’s how it works for one Pennsylvania pair.

Anne and David Cowburn of West Grove have found the answer to a long-lasting marriage and it apparently comes down to eating a little bit of their wedding cake each year on their anniversary, July 18.

The couple, who has been married for 49 years, said they have been pulling out pieces of the cake, which they have frozen for that past nearly-half-a-century, after watching an episode of game show “I’ve Got A Secret” where the contestant couple revealed they would be eating the last of their wedding cake that night on their 25th anniversary.

“That episode must have embedded into my memory,” David, 75, told the New York Post.

Fortunately, the parents of three and grandparents to four said they haven’t gotten tired of the decades-old vanilla wedding cake. Just as fortunate, neither of them have gotten sick from it, either.

The pair, who met in 1967 and married in 1970, told the Post the 4-by-5 inch round they saved from the three-tiered cake is just down to crumbs now.

But don't worry, the sweet tradition won’t end with the final morsel. The couple shared that they plan to bake the remaining bits into a new cake to celebrate their golden anniversary in 2020, the Post reports.

