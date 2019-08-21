Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Relationships
Published

Couple is still eating their wedding cake, 49 years later

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The couple who eats old cake together stays together. At least that’s how it works for one Pennsylvania pair.

Anne and David Cowburn of West Grove have found the answer to a long-lasting marriage and it apparently comes down to eating a little bit of their wedding cake each year on their anniversary, July 18.

MAN PROPOSES TO GIRLFRIEND AFTER SPELLING 'MARRY ME' ON MAP OF 15-MILE BIKE RIDE

Anne and David Cowburn of West Grove, Penn., have been eating their wedding cake for 49 years.

Anne and David Cowburn of West Grove, Penn., have been eating their wedding cake for 49 years. (WTXF)

The couple, who has been married for 49 years, said they have been pulling out pieces of the cake, which they have frozen for that past nearly-half-a-century, after watching an episode of game show “I’ve Got A Secret” where the contestant couple revealed they would be eating the last of their wedding cake that night on their 25th anniversary.

“That episode must have embedded into my memory,” David, 75, told the New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fortunately, the parents of three and grandparents to four said they haven’t gotten tired of the decades-old vanilla wedding cake. Just as fortunate, neither of them have gotten sick from it, either.

The pair, who met in 1967 and married in 1970, told the Post the 4-by-5 inch round they saved from the three-tiered cake is just down to crumbs now.

The once three-tiered vanilla cake with white frosting has been reduced to a small crumb after nearly half-a-century.

The once three-tiered vanilla cake with white frosting has been reduced to a small crumb after nearly half-a-century. (WTXF)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But don't worry, the sweet tradition won’t end with the final morsel. The couple shared that they plan to bake the remaining bits into a new cake to celebrate their golden anniversary in 2020, the Post reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.