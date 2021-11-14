Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Super Bowl recipe idea: Football-shaped pumpkin pancakes for breakfast

Fun Super Bowl breakfast alert! Try these football-shaped pumpkin pancakes before the big game

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
To start your Super Bowl game day out on a fun note, make these football-shaped pancakes.

"Whether you enjoy these pancakes on their own or as the star of a winning breakfast board, it's bound to be a great start to game day," says Maegan Brown, a.k.a. The BakerMama, with Birch Benders. "Simply shaping our favorite breakfast foods into football shapes and decorating them is an easy way to make the meal festive." 

Brown's family is a big fan of Birch Benders Chocolate Chip and Pumpkin Spice just-add-water pancake and waffle mixes. Get the recipe below.

Football-Shaped Pumpkin Pancakes from Birch Benders and @TheBakerMama

To start game day out on a fun note, make these football-shaped pancakes. The recipe was created by Maegan Brown, a.k.a. The BakerMama, who shared her recipe with Fox News.

To start game day out on a fun note, make these football-shaped pancakes. The recipe was created by Maegan Brown, a.k.a. The BakerMama, who shared her recipe with Fox News. (The BakerMama)

Makes approximately 26 pancakes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 package Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix or mix of choice
  • 3 ½ cups water
  • Football-shaped cookie cutter
  • Birch Benders Keto Vanilla Frosting, to taste, or frosting of choice

Maegan Brown's family is a big fan of Birch Benders Chocolate Chip and Pumpkin Spice just-add-water pancake and waffle mixes.

Maegan Brown's family is a big fan of Birch Benders Chocolate Chip and Pumpkin Spice just-add-water pancake and waffle mixes. (The BakerMama)

Instructions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the pancake mix and 3 ½ cups water until just combined.
  2. Preheat a large griddle or skillet to medium-high heat. Grease with nonstick cooking spray or cooking oil.
  3. Using a ¼ cup measuring cup, pour the batter onto the hot skillet and let cook until bubbles begin to form for about 1-2 minutes. Quickly flip and let cook for another minute until cooked all the way through and golden. Repeat with the remaining batter to make about 24 pancakes.
  4. Cut pancakes into football shapes with a football-shaped cookie cutter.
  5. Keep warming in a 200 °F oven until ready to decorate them with frosting and add to the spread table.
  6. When ready to serve, place Birch Benders Keto Vanilla Frosting in a resealable baggie and snip a small piece off of one corner. Pipe the frosting onto the top of each football-shaped pancake to create the football lines.

This original recipe is owned by The BakerMama, in collaboration with Birch Benders and was shared with Fox News.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.