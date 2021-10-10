Expand / Collapse search
Pulled pork potato chip nachos: Try the recipe

These pulled pork potato chip nachos can be on your table in as little as 15 minutes

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
The inspiration for this next-level recipe started innocently enough. The result? Genius.

"I was making nachos for football Sunday and someone (hubby) had eaten all the tortilla chips," Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments tells FOX News."Potato chips were the only option, and have since become my favorite version of nachos. Make your own pulled pork quick in a pressure cooker or grab a pre-sauced tub at the store, and this tasty and impressive plate comes together in a jiffy." If you have any leftover potato chip crumbs, try Formicola’s Potato Chip Chocolate Chip Cookies and worry about working out tomorrow. Bon appétit!

Pulled Pork Potato Chip Nachos by Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments 

Serves: 4 

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes 

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups kettle-cooked potato chips
  • 1 cup BBQ pulled pork, heated
  • 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup plum tomatoes seeds and pulp removed, chopped
  • 1/4 cup scallions, chopped
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled
  • Maldon Salt for topping (optional)

Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments shares her pulled pork potato chip nachos recipe with Fox News.

Instructions:

  1. Place the potato chips in a cast-iron skillet or rimmed baking sheet. Divide the BBQ pulled pork equally over chips and then cover with the shredded cheddar cheese.
  2. Place under the broiler on high until cheese is bubbly.
  3. Remove and top with remaining toppings. Serve immediately.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.