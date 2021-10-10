Pulled pork potato chip nachos: Try the recipe

The inspiration for this next-level recipe started innocently enough. The result? Genius.

"I was making nachos for football Sunday and someone (hubby) had eaten all the tortilla chips," Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments tells FOX News."Potato chips were the only option, and have since become my favorite version of nachos. Make your own pulled pork quick in a pressure cooker or grab a pre-sauced tub at the store, and this tasty and impressive plate comes together in a jiffy." If you have any leftover potato chip crumbs, try Formicola’s Potato Chip Chocolate Chip Cookies and worry about working out tomorrow. Bon appétit!

Pulled Pork Potato Chip Nachos by Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments

Serves: 4

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups kettle - cooked potato chips

cooked potato chips 1 cup BBQ pulled pork, heated

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup plum tomatoes seeds and pulp removed, chopped

1/4 cup scallions, chopped

1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled

Maldon Salt for topping (optional)

Instructions:

Place the potato chips in a cast-iron skillet or rimmed baking sheet. Divide the BBQ pulled pork equally over chips and then cover with the shredded cheddar cheese. Place under the broiler on high until cheese is bubbly. Remove and top with remaining toppings. Serve immediately.