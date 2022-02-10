Super Bowl 2022 snack recipes: Try these 5 winners

Eating – or feasting – on Super Bowl Sunday is half the fun. And feast you will with a snack spread featuring decadent hits like these Cajun Boudin Balls and Mini Taco Bowl Bites. Keep reading for five snack ideas to serve up while watching Super Bowl LVI.

Cajun Boudin Balls

This simple recipe comes from South Louisiana.

"These Cajun Boudin Balls are a delicious southern tailgating snack," says Melanie Cagle of The Cagle Diaries. "Deep-fried, breaded balls of boudin sausage that are served with your favorite dip — traditionally a mustard cream sauce or a rémoulade."

Ingredients:

2 pounds Boudin sausage links

2 large eggs

½ cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

2 cups breadcrumbs, plain

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

Oil, for frying

Get the recipe on thecaglediaries.com here.

Sourdough Soft Pretzels with Homemade Beer Cheese

"These sourdough soft pretzels are made with sourdough starter discard and are surprisingly easy to make," says Kyleigh Sage of Barley & Sage. "They're served with a creamy homemade beer cheese dip for a fun game day snack. You can even make the dough the night before and keep it in the fridge for a quick assembly the day of the game."

Ingredients:

1 cup sourdough starter discard

3 cups bread flour

¾ cup whole milk

1 tablespoon non-diastatic malt powder (optional)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 teaspoons instant yeast

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature

2 tablespoons baking soda, for boiling

Pretzel salt, for topping

Get the recipe on barleyandsage.com here.

Potato Chip Crusted Chicken Tenders

No Super Bowl Sunday is complete without chicken tenders.

"These potato chip-crusted chicken tenders are super crispy on the outside, while still deliciously moist on the inside thanks to dry brining the tenders before frying," says Sage. "Serve with homemade honey mustard for a bite-sized game-day snack."

Ingredients:

2 large chicken breasts

2 tablespoons kosher salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

2 large eggs, beaten

¼ cup vodka (optional)

1 large bag of Lay's Classic Potato Chips (or whatever chips you prefer)

2-4 cups canola oil, for frying

Get the recipe on barleyandsage.com here.

Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

The more chicken the better, come game day. This tasty Super Bowl snack idea comes from Cara Lanz of MidwesternHomeLife.com.

"Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels have all the flavors of buffalo chicken wings — spicy sauce, chicken, celery and blue cheese — rolled up into a tortilla. So no messy fingers," says Lanz. "The trick to achieving pinwheels that hold their shape and don't fall apart is to wrap the tortilla rolls in plastic wrap and refrigerate them for several hours before slicing."

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups shredded chicken

⅓ cup hot sauce

¼ cup chopped celery

2 sliced green onions

¼ cup blue cheese

¼ cup feta cheese

4 10-inch flour tortillas

Get the recipe on midwesternhomelife.com here.

Mini Taco Bowl Bites

Let’s hear it for this tasty snack from Lisa Grant, owner of JerseyGirlCooks.com and author of "Super Easy Cookbook for Beginners" and "The 5-Ingredient Dutch Oven Cookbook."

"I love making this snack because it's super easy and fun to serve at a Superbowl party or really any party," she says. "Toppings and fillings can be adjusted to different diets, and this can also be made with ground turkey or a plant-based meat."

The taco filling can be made in advance, says Grant, and you can then assemble the tacos right before serving, freeing up your time on Super Bowl Sunday to enjoy the game and spend less time in the kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

16 ounces lean ground beef, or another ground meat or plant-based meat filling of choice

1 cup taco sauce

1 bag dipper tortilla chips (you will only use about ½ the bag)

Toppings such as shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, chopped avocado, salsa, cilantro, etc.

Get the recipe on jerseygirlcooks.com here.

