Family duo shares new summer cookbook with tips and tricks for great grilling: 'Gather & Grill'

The McLemore Boys released a new cookbook with all of their tips and tricks for having the best grill-out this summer.

John McLemore Sr. and John McLemore II joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to discuss their new cookbook "Gather & Grill."

The father-son duo, known for their mad grilling skills and for being the founding family of Masterbuilt, a manufacturing company for digital grills, smokers and more, said the book includes 125 family recipes.

"We’ve got every recipe in here from our family," John McLemore Sr. said.

The pair often visit the All-American Summer Concert Series each year when they grill for those who attend the shows.

You can get a recipe just about anywhere, [but] we love the fact that we send barbecue home with you after every Friday concert," McLemore Sr. said.

The pair said grilling is what they love to do together at home.

McLemore II noted he loves it when his dad throws "a towel over his shoulder and [is] cooking for family and friends."

The cookbook has nine categories of grilling recipes — from breakfast to leftovers, from meats to tips, techniques tricks and more.

"One thing that’s cool about this is that a lot of these recipes are actually recipes that my family brings to our family gatherings," McLemore II said.

He said some of the recipes include family members' baked beans, buffalo dip casserole and French toast.

McLemore II added that producing a cookbook with his father is a "surreal" experience.

"I don’t know if it’s hit me yet to have that name on a book," he said.

The pair also announced they would be returning to the 2024 All-American Summer Concert Series in Fox Square to cook their best meals for others all summer long.

"We couldn’t do it without our Fox family," McLemore Sr. said.

"Gather & Grill" is available now on Amazon.

The foreword is written by Steve Doocy of "Fox & Friends," who is himself the author of the New York Times bestsellers "The Mr. and Mrs. Happy Handbook," "The Happy Cookbook" and "Happy in a Hurry Cookbook," together with his wife Kathy Doocy.