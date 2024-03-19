12 grills that fit every budget

Grilling season means the smell of sizzling steaks, the crackle and pop of burgers and hot dogs and perfecting the art of grill marks. To make your grilling season better than ever, we’ve compiled a list of the best grills around.

Whether you want to stick to a budget, are looking to upgrade from your first grill or want to expand your grill collection, there’s an option for everyone.

Currently, Amazon is running its huge spring sale, complete with tons of grill options, so we’ve included those as well.

For a simple grill that’s always an affordable price, the Cowsar two-burner propane grill has everything you need. It’s small enough to maneuver easily but has 352 square inches of cooking space. For other two-burner grills, Home Depot has a large selection.

This stainless-steel portable BBQ grill is perfect for camping and using outside your apartment or house. Even though the grill is meant to fold up easily, there’s enough room on the grill to cook for five to 10 people. Home Depot also carries camping cooking grills that are easily transportable.

Royal Gourmet is a classic charcoal grill brand. This 30-barrel charcoal grill includes a side table and a rack down by the feet to hold your grilling items. You get 627 square inches of cooking space — 184 square inches, which includes a warming rack and 443 square inches of grilling racks. You can buy the Royal Gourmet CC1830 on Amazon or Home Depot.

For a lightweight grill, the ChuMaste three-burner propane grill has everything you need in a simple package. It comes with two side tables that fold down when you’re not using the grill and it has wheels so you can easily move it as needed. Besides Amazon, Walmart also has simple, affordable grills for sale right now.

If you’re looking for a griddle and grill hybrid, this Royal Gourmet four-burner flat top offers just that. One side is a grill and the other is a griddle so you can cook everything you need at once. Plus, the whole grill collapses in half, so it can be used for camping. Home Depot has the same grill on sale right now as well.

For a slick-looking stainless-steel grill, Char-Broil’s four-burner grill can cook up to 24 burgers, 20 chicken breasts or 12 steaks all at once. There’s also a side burner for extra cooking space. You can buy the same grill or other models through Char-Broil’s site.

The Captiva four-burner propane grill offers 400 square inches of grilling space made from durable cast iron. You also get 145 square inches designed to be used as a warming rack. The oil drip tray included makes cleaning up your grill easy. To find other four-burner gas grills, check out the current sale at Walmart.

For a simple two-burner stove that is well-designed, the Weber Spirit gas stove is a great option. The entire grill is made to last with its heavy-duty, porcelain-enameled lid and cook box, designed not to rust or peal. Home Depot is also having a sale on Weber grills.

For a more advanced cook, the Weber Spirit three-burner propane grill comes with side tables and small storage shelf underneath. The grill has porcelain-enameled grill bars, a grease management system, all-weather wheels and stainless-steel burners. You can also find the Webber grills on sale for Home Depot.

The Vevor stainless-steel rotisserie grill includes a huge grilling rack with sturdy grill grates and a rotisserie that can hold up to 132 lbs. of meat. There are four height levels for the rotisserie so you can accommodate many different types of meat and slow cook your meats if you choose. To find Vevor rotisserie grills and other options for sale, check out Home Depot.

If you already have the perfect grill, include a charcoal smoker in your grilling arsenal. The Realcook vertical steel smoker has a built-in thermometer and adjustable air supply so you can control the temperature more easily. Inside includes a cooking grid and four hangers so you can smoke different types of meat.

One of Weber’s most powerful grills is the Weber Spirit S-315. It’s durable and easy to clean since it’s made from porcelain-enameled cast iron. It also has a huge storage cabinet underneath. Home Depot is also running a sale on all Weber grills.

