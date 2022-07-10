Exclusive: Rev. Franklin Graham reveals war's impact on Christians in Ukraine but also the hope of God

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 138th day on July 11, 2022, many people have found themselves tuning out at this point to the seemingly endless tragedy, horror and destruction in Ukraine.

Yet many faith leaders and God-filled volunteers will never ignore the suffering of others.

They have seen the need — and have turned toward it bravely in order to lend a hand, give of their hearts and spend precious time with fellow human beings who are suffering.

Christian evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association — plus others — are among those who have helped and are still helping the very needy of Ukraine.

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE WAR: FAITH LEADER SAYS ‘HUMAN LIFE MORE SACRED THAN LAND OR RESOURCES’

It is clear they will continue to for some time to come, due to their strong faith.

Rev. Graham, the CEO and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared exclusively with Fox News Digital the extensive humanitarian, charitable and spiritual work that his organization — partnering with many churches in Ukraine — has been doing to tend to the needs of the residents of a country ravaged by Russia's brutal attacks.

The organization has produced a new video special, shared exclusively with Fox News Digital for release. A clip from the video is featured here at the top of this article and at the bottom.

"Courage To Stand" reveals exactly what's been happening to the faithful in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022 — and how those who believe in God and who believe in helping others in his name are persevering in spite of the devastating conflict.

Rev. Graham's organization has been doing the vital work of ministering to the spiritual needs of the people amid the war. Both organizations he runs have done so for many years.

"Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association have been working in Ukraine for decades," Rev. Graham told Fox News Digital, sharing the larger context.

"My father Billy Graham preached there during the Cold War," he said.

"And I had the privilege of proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ in Lviv and Kyiv."

FRANKLIN GRAHAM'S EASTER SUNDAY SERMON FROM UKRAINE

Rev. Graham told Fox News Digital about "a network of 3,200 Ukrainian churches that we have partnered with through the years for gospel outreaches and for the Operation Christmas Child project of Samaritan’s Purse. These churches," he said, "are filled with incredible people who are continuing to serve God even now in the most difficult of times."

He said that when Russia first attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, "we saw the churches immediately spring into action to minister to hurting people in their communities and beyond."

"These churches didn’t close their doors," he said. "They’re using their buildings as centers to house and feed people who were forced to flee from their homes."

"Ukrainian pastors and church members are also risking their own lives to deliver food and relief supplies to dangerous areas on the front lines," Rev. Graham said as well.

"As a Christian I want to stay … to show people God’s love.’"

"One church leader told us, ‘It’s important not to run. For me, I want to run — but as a Christian I want to stay … to show people God’s love.’"

Added Graham, "This is exactly what the church in Ukraine is doing, day in and day out, and I thank God for their steadfast witness."

He also told Fox News Digital, "In a conflict like this, the greatest needs are spiritual — and this is why the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has partnered with these churches to train 150 Ukrainian chaplains who have comforted and prayed with thousands of suffering people."

He said that, in addition, "Samaritan’s Purse has delivered more than 11,000 metric tons of food to Ukraine so far, and we are distributing it through local churches. Samaritan’s Purse is also drilling wells and setting up filtration systems to provide drinking water in conflict-stricken areas. We are working with the churches on this and much more."

"We are grateful to be working with the brave men and women who are caring for their communities and sharing the hope of Jesus Christ."

Rev. Graham said that since the crisis began, "We have helped more than 2 million people. And we are grateful to be working with the brave men and women who are caring for their communities and sharing the hope of Jesus Christ."

Of his new special, he said, "I wanted to highlight the work of the churches in Ukraine. ‘Courage To Stand’ gives a glimpse into the challenges that Ukrainian Christians are facing."

"But it is my hope that it will inspire those who watch to pray for them, and to be just as bold in living out our faith — even when life is turned upside down."

The program, nearly 30 minutes long, is a bold and unflinching account of the horrors of war. However, what rings true throughout — and the lasting message that stays with the viewer — is that the faithful are forging on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the face of challenge, they are holding steady to the very best of their ability.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has been training local pastors and ministers to carry on the work of tending to the people.

"Probably the most important part of our work is the spiritual work," says Franklin Graham in the video.

"Everyone needs Jesus," says a chaplain in Ukraine.

Another faith leader described his exhaustion after tending to the needs of so many people for so many hours every day. "Every day was a challenge … I was exhausted."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, as he also notes in the video, "God gave love to me to give this love to these people."

Watch the video at the top of this article — viewer discretion advised — or click here to access it.