Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse airlifts 28 Ukrainian women and children to Canada

It's day 82 of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Every week since the conflict began on Feb. 24, the charitable group Samaritan’s Purse has been flying critical relief supplies and food to Ukraine, for the desperate people there caught amid war.

Yesterday, May 15, 2022, the group's DC-8 cargo plane "had a different mission on Sunday — carrying 28 Ukrainians to Toronto," Canada, the organization said.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital on Monday morning, Samaritan's Purse — the international Christian disaster relief group run by Rev. Franklin Graham — said that its "flight from Poland landed yesterday afternoon, carrying children of all ages, as well as grandmothers and mothers."

One of those travelers, the group said, is a woman named Natalia, who is eight months pregnant.

Displaced Ukrainian is 8 months pregnant

The woman shared just how emotionally draining and difficult the journey out of her Ukrainian homeland has been.

"It has been so hard. We were preparing for our new baby and then we had to put our whole life in a suitcase," she told Samaritan's Purse.

"We did not know where we would go. We just ran away."

"God gave us mercy … We can have hope again."

"Then God gave us mercy when we were found by Samaritan’s Purse. We can have hope again."

This woman, as well as other Ukrainians who were on board that flight, have family members in Canada, the organization said.

‘Too dangerous to go home’

"They will be staying with their loved ones while it is too dangerous to go home," Samaritan's Purse said in its statement.

Rev. Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, has traveled to Ukraine twice to visit volunteers teams on the ground in that war-torn country.

In a statement, he said, "God bless these people who have been through so much and had to leave everything behind except what they could carry. They are desperate and hurting."

"We need to continue to pray for the people of Ukraine and do everything we can to help them."

Samaritan’s Purse said it began its work in Ukraine and the surrounding countries immediately after the conflict began in February.

"Since then, we have airlifted more than 330 tons of relief supplies — including our Emergency Field Hospital — on 13 airlift missions," the group said.

Samaritan’s Purse has a team of doctors and nurses who are operating multiple medical facilities across Ukraine.

They have treated more than 8,700 patients so far, the organization also noted.

"We have delivered more than 1,433 tons of food in Ukraine and Moldova, and we have also provided 17,500 backpacks for children so they have something to put their belongings in as they flee," the group said.

"In all, we have helped more than 338,000 people by distributing critical relief items such as blankets, hygiene kits and solar lights."

"We are also installing community water filtration systems in areas where water sources have been disrupted or contaminated by the conflict," the organization said.