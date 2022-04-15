Franklin Graham's Easter sermon from Ukraine premieres on Fox News Channel on Sunday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Samaritan’s Purse president Franklin Graham shares a special message this Easter from the Historic Lviv Market Square in Ukraine.

The commercial-free, pre-recorded sermon will air on Fox News Channel at noon this Sunday — and will then be available for streaming at any time on Fox Nation.

The event, presented by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, will feature music by the Ukrainian Easter Choir and a message of hope from Graham himself.

The sermon honors the extensive church history in Ukraine at a time — described by Graham — of "so much suffering" as Ukrainians endure war with Russia.

Samaritan’s Purse has about 160 service members and medical professionals working on the ground to support the Ukrainian people.

"I think it’s important that, this Easter, we remember the people of Ukraine," Graham preached. "And that we pray for the people of Ukraine."

Graham reminded listeners and worshippers not to forget the true meaning of Easter, which is the price that was paid for the "redemption of your soul" by God.

"Easter is about God’s love for mankind," he said. "It’s about our risen savior. It’s about an empty tomb."

The faith leader took the time to lead all listeners to invite God into their hearts and encouraged them to continue prayer through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association prayer line.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Prayer line number is 888-388-2683. A live person is there and available to pray with callers 24/7.

