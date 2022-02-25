Russia, Ukraine war: Faith leader says 'human life more sacred than land or resources'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Fox News has been reporting, it is war in Ukraine, as Russia launches a three-pronged invasion of the Eastern European country.

It is targeting the capital city of Kyiv, attacking the second-largest city of Kharkov and bringing in troops from Crimea.

While Ukrainians are fighting back — Russia has gained ground.

As this tragedy unfolds, Americans are seeing disturbing images on their televisions and across social media about the suffering and struggles of the Ukrainian people. Many Americans, of course, also have relatives and friends in Ukraine and are extremely concerned for their safety.

Here is what a number of faith leaders shared with Fox News Digital on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

‘We ask God to intervene’

Dr. James Spencer, president of D.L. Moody Center (moodycenter.org) in Northfield, Mass., said in an email, "Today, we pray for the civilians, soldiers and political leaders involved in the Russia/Ukraine crisis."

He added, "Human life is more sacred than land or resources."

He continued, "As such, we ask that God would intervene to change the hearts and minds of those instigating these actions and sending women and men to kill and be killed. We pray that God would use His people to proclaim Christ to those obsessed with building their own kingdom."

"May they recognize the futility of their actions," Spencer also said.

"May they come to see that security is not found through military expansion or political power, but in Jesus Christ."

‘There is always hope’

Judge Phil Ginn, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, N.C., said that "many Christians are seeking answers not only from our own government, but from their faith," given Russian President Putin's "atrocities in invading Ukraine" this week.

"Pray for our brothers and sisters all over the world who are in harm's way." — Judge Phil Ginn

"There are no good political answers to the world stage dilemma created by this aggression," said Ginn. "However, there is always hope — even in the midst of chaos — for those who put their trust in the God of the Bible."

Judge Ginn (ses.edu) also noted, "Matthew 24: 6-13 speaks directly to Christians about this kind of world event and ends with these words in verse 13: ‘But the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.’"

"Now is the time," he said as well, "for all Christians everywhere to be steadfast in the truth as we pray for our brothers and sisters all over the world who are in harm's way."

‘Pray also for our leadership’

Evangelist Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California, shared in a message and wrote on social media, "Let's all be prayer for the people there [in Ukraine]."

He also said, "Pray also for our leadership that they make wise and prudent decisions in the next few critical hours."

‘Petition the Lord'

"Our mission as Christians is always to be obedient and pray — and right now that means pray for the people in Ukraine and those in authority," said Tim Wildmon, president of American Family Association (afa.net).

"As Christians have done for thousands of years, we must petition our Lord during this time of violence and destruction for a peaceful outcome," he also said.

"We must ask that His will be done in the earth, as it is in heaven. No one but Our Heavenly Father can grant leaders the wisdom and understanding they need."

He added, "We must do one thing now more than ever: Pray."

‘Praying for strength, stamina'

Patti Garibay, founder and executive director of American Heritage Girls — a faith-focused alterative to the Girl Scouts — told Fox News Digital, "American Heritage Girls unite in prayer for Ukraine, its people and its sovereignty."

"We are praying for strength, stamina, protection and unity for the country."

Garibay, who is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, added, "May the Lord, the Prince of Peace, heal this war-torn nation and may His sovereignty reign."

"May America unite in prayer and conviction around this injustice," Garibay also said, "and support the people of Ukraine in their great time of need."

‘Freedom is never free’

Debbie Wuthnow, who runs iVoterGuide, noted, "Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people as they are fighting for the freedom that Americans frequently take for granted. Freedom is never 'free' — and many Ukrainians are raising arms to pay that ultimate price."

"We pray for them all to have divine protection and strength during this battle," Wuthnow added, "and for Americans to appreciate our many blessings and to participate in our republic by voting wisely this year."