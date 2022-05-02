Expand / Collapse search
Rev. Franklin Graham on Ukraine war: 'Children always suffer the most during war'

Samaritan's Purse leader revealed airlift of 17,500 backpacks to Ukrainian children

Maureen Mackey
It is Day 69 of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO and president of Samaritan's Purse, told Fox News Digital on Monday evening in an exclusive message, "It seems children always suffer the most during a war. Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have been displaced — and I’m sure that many of these boys and girls are wondering if they’ll ever see their homes or be reunited with their fathers again."

This is why, he added urgently, "They need our prayers." 

He said, "Samaritan’s Purse is providing medical care in six locations across Ukraine, as well as food and other critical relief supplies — but we also wanted to do something special for these children to let them know that God cares for them and they’re not forgotten."

"We have prepared and are airlifting 17,500 backpacks to Ukraine on our DC-8 cargo plane."

Graham, who is also CEO and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told Fox News Digital as well, "These book bags give children something to put their belongings in as they flee." 

"We have also put some things inside that will be a blessing to them. We included a stuffed teddy bear that says ‘God Loves You’ in Ukrainian on the front — as well as crayons, a sketch pad, a knit hat, a ball and a booklet in Ukrainian that reminds them God loves them."

"Please pray that God would protect them and bring an end to this devastating crisis."

The Christian leader added, "We need to keep praying for the people of Ukraine. Their lives have been turned upside down and they’re hurting." 

"Please pray," he added, "that God would protect them and bring an end to this devastating crisis."

Rev. Franklin Graham (at left) is shown praying with a team of volunteers on the ground in Ukraine during an April 2022 trip to the war-torn country.

Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headquartered in North Carolina, helps meet the needs of refugees, victims of war and natural disasters, the sick, the poor and the suffering in more than 100 countries. 

The group on Monday evening shared its latest data — in terms of relief efforts to help the Ukrainian people — with Fox News Digital.

The organization is operating six medical sites across Ukraine — "and our teams of doctors and nurses have treated more than 8,000 patients and performed more than 50 surgeries," the group said.

Franklin Graham (at right) is shown in April 2022 in one of the medical clinics his organization has set up in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. 

In addition, it has "airlifted more than 300 tons of emergency relief supplies to Ukraine on 11 airlift missions."

Also, it is working "with a network of 3,200 churches to distribute medicine and food, and we have provided more than 580 tons of food to churches in Ukraine and Moldova that are helping people in need."

The organization has "assisted 139,000 people in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova and Romania with critical relief supplies including hygiene kits, clothing and bedding materials."    

Families wait to board a train at Kramatorsk central station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region, in early April 2022.

Families wait to board a train at Kramatorsk central station as they flee the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region, in early April 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Finally, "approximately 100 Ukrainian chaplains serving through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are ministering alongside Samaritan’s Purse to provide spiritual and emotional care," the organization said.  

Over 7 million people now have been internally displaced since the invasion of Ukraine, according to the second Ukraine Internal Displacement Report issued by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.

