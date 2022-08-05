Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Easy, cheesy Buffalo chicken pasta: Try the dinner recipe

Try this easy buffalo chicken pasta recipe for your next dinner at home

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
'Fox & Friends' celebrates National Pasta Day

'Fox & Friends' celebrates National Pasta Day

Chef Ashton Keefe joined the cast to cook breakfast pasta honoring National Pasta Day.

If you’re looking for an easy recipe, this dinner option could be your next go-to.

"If you love Buffalo chicken dip, you’ll adore this Buffalo chicken pasta!" says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, food blogger and photographer of britneybreaksbread.com. 

"It’s a cheesy blend of a creamy Buffalo sauce, seared chicken breasts, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses melted and tossed in your favorite pasta," she continues, noting that this delicious yet easy meal is ready in under an hour. 

Try this buffalo chicken pasta for your next dinner meal.

Try this buffalo chicken pasta for your next dinner meal. (Britney Breaks Bread)

Buffalo Chicken Pasta by Britney Breaks Bread 

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

This pasta dish includes easy, simple ingredients to make the dish in less than an hour.

This pasta dish includes easy, simple ingredients to make the dish in less than an hour. (Britney Breaks Bread)

Ingredients:

16 oz rigatoni or penne or ziti

1 ½ lbs chicken breasts cut into chunks

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp cayenne pepper 

½ onion diced

4 garlic cloves

6 oz tomato paste

1 cup chicken broth

¾ cup Frank’s hot sauce 

2 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

3 tbsp fresh chives chopped

1 tbsp fresh dill chopped

8 oz cream cheese

1 ½ cups mozzarella, shredded 

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Olive oil (for cooking)

Salt and pepper, to taste

This pasta recipe is easy to make in bulk — the whole family will love it.

This pasta recipe is easy to make in bulk — the whole family will love it. (Britney Breaks Bread) (Britney Breaks Bread)

Directions:

Boil pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

Cut chicken breasts into chunks and season with onion powder, chili powder, cayenne pepper, and salt and pepper. Drizzle olive oil in a large skillet (12-inch) and sear on both sides, about 4 minutes each side. Remove chicken and place on a plate. Set aside.

Reduce heat to medium and add onion to the skillet and cook for 5 minutes, until softened and fragrant. Add garlic and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes. (If pan becomes dry, add another drizzle of olive oil)

Season with salt and add tomato paste, chicken broth, hot sauce, parsley, chives, and dill. Mix together then add cream cheese. Continue to mix until combined and smooth and cream cheese is melted into the sauce.

Add pasta and chicken into the sauce and remove from the heat. Add mozzarella, cheddar cheese and mix together. Top with additional mozzarella and broil in the oven for 3-5 minutes on the middle rack until cheese is melted and slightly browned.

Garnish with chives and additional hot sauce.

This original recipe is owned by britneybreaksbread.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

