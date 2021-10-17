Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Lemon chicken spaghetti with creamy alfredo sauce: Try the recipe

Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits shared her creamy lemon chicken spaghetti recipe with FOX News

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
If you’re a fan of lemon chicken piccata, you’re going to love this lemon chicken spaghetti casserole from Quiche My Grits.

Debi Morgan, founder of the Southern food blog, came up with the creamy lemon chicken spaghetti casserole recipe, which she likes to call a "flavor explosion," thanks to its lemony, cheesy and pesto ingredients.  

Here’s how you can whip up this quick-and-easy spaghetti casserole in time for National Pasta Day.

 Materials You’ll Need:

  • 6-inch-by-9-inch casserole dish
  • Pot and strainer
  • Mixing bowl and utensils
  • Measuring spoons and cups

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces of cooked and strained spaghetti
  • 15 ounces of alfredo sauce
  • 2 tablespoons of basil pesto
  • 2 tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes in oil
  • 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice
  • 8 ounces of ricotta cheese
  • 2 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 6 ounces of shredded parmesan cheese
  • 8 ounces of shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 teaspoon of dried oregano

Instructions:

  1. Break your uncooked spaghetti in half and boil the noodles until they are al dente.
  2. Strain your spaghetti and ration out 8 ounces. Place half of your noodles at the bottom of your casserole dish.
  3. In a separate bowl, pour in your alfredo sauce, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and lemon juice and mix it all together.
  4. Pour half of your prepared sauce in the casserole dish, making sure it covers an adequate amount of the spaghetti.
  5. Sprinkle in half of your shredded rotisserie chicken and then half of your parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Finish off with half of your ricotta cheese.
  6. Add in the rest of your spaghetti, sauce, chicken and cheese in the same order you did in steps 4 and 5. You should be able to create a second layer.
  7. Sprinkle the top layer of your casserole with oregano.
  8. Bake the casserole for 40 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or until golden brown.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.