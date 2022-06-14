Cheesy pasta with bacon and peas: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This "ultimate" pasta is quite the supper.

"The ‘Ultimate Pasta with Bacon and Peas’ is made with no cream. Pasta water, olive oil and Parmesan cheese add the perfect touch of creaminess, accentuating the smokiness of the bacon and sweetness of the peas," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog tastefullygrace.com, noting that the addition of shallots and garlic are also a nice touch.

"Orecchiette is the perfect pasta shape that ‘cups’ each ingredient, so every bite is just as good as the bite before," says Vallo.

Feel free to experiment with various pasta types until you find your favorite.

The Ultimate Pasta With Bacon and Peas by Grace Vallo of TastefullyGrace.com

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound orecchiette pasta

12 ounces bacon, diced

1 cup frozen peas

3 medium shallots, finely chopped

1 large garlic clove, minced

½ cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese or Parmesan, plus more to garnish

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup reserved pasta water

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Salt to taste

Directions:

Cook bacon in a large dry pot over medium heat until crispy. Remove bacon from the pot with a slotted spoon and set aside in a separate bowl. Drain the liquid fat from your pot, leaving only the drippings (tiny little bacon pieces) in the bottom of the pot. Put pot back on stove and add in olive oil, garlic, and shallots. Turn heat to medium and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Meanwhile, add pasta to boiling water in a separate pot. Cook to al dente according to box instructions. Once shallots and garlic have sautéed, add in frozen peas and sauté over medium heat for about 4-5 minutes until peas are hot and bright green. Add bacon back in and black pepper. Stir and heat for 1 minute. Use a ¼ cup measure to save some pasta water. Drain pasta and add to the pot with your bacon and peas. Stir. Add in ¼ cup pasta water, Parmesan, and salt to taste. Stir until combined. Serve hot, in pasta bowls, with a spoon or fork!

This original recipe is owned by tastefullygrace.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.