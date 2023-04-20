Does ginger ale really cure nausea and upset stomach? Here's what doctors and dieticians say

Many people around the world turn to ginger ale when they're feeling sick — but the bubbly drink may not be an effective treatment method, according to medical and nutrition experts.

The ginger-flavored soft drink has long been rumored to be a cure for nausea, upset stomach, vomiting and other gastrointestinal illnesses, though it’s unclear why people believe the soda has healing properties.

A 2019 survey commissioned by Reed’s, Inc., a soft drink company, found that the ginger ale myth has been passed down through families.

CANADA DRY SETTLES GINGER ALE LAWSUIT OVER 'REAL GINGER' CLAIMS, AGREES TO PAY OVER $200G

The survey, which didn’t disclose its sample size, claimed that 86% of mothers said they learned about the ginger ale idea from their parents or grandparents.

Nearly nine in 10 (88%) mothers reportedly admitted serving ginger soda to children and other family members to soothe upset stomachs.

Doctors and dietitians are sounding off to put the myth to rest — and explaining what scientists know about ginger.

Doctor reveals the truth of ginger ale

Liudmila Schafer, a gastrointestinal oncologist from Kansas City, Missouri, and founder of "The Doctor Connect" health show, told Fox News Digital that ginger ales on the market use artificial flavors instead of real ginger.

"Ginger ale consists of sugary flavored water, which is not helping with nausea," Schafer said.

She continued, "Ginger ale has a lot of carbohydrates, sugar and calories, which is not recommended for diabetes or [those] who are predisposed to diabetes mellitus, which is a large population."

NUTRITIONIST RECOMMENDS THESE DISHES TO HELP YOU FIGHT OFF A COLD OR THE FLU

Medical experts have found that servings of ginger "accelerate stomach emptying" and "stimulate motility known contractions" — how food moves through the stomach and digestive tract — which could make ginger ale seem like it’s helping a sick patient if there’s real ginger in the drink, according to Schafer.

Gingerol, the phenolic phytochemical found in fresh ginger, is the compound that makes ginger a nausea aid.

"Gingerol stimulates saliva, bile and gastric secretions, which compete at serotonin receptors 5-HT3, and that is why natural ginger helps with nausea but is very little known [regarding] an upset stomach," Schafer said.

Ginger supplements, she also warned, can increase a person’s risk of bleeding, which poses a danger for people who take blood-thinning medications.

What you need to know about ginger root

Most of the ginger ale brands sold in stores are made with ginger flavoring or extracts, Michelle Rauch, a registered dietitian at The Actors Fund Home, an assisted-living facility, in Englewood, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

Ginger beer, on the other hand, tends to be made with ginger root, the spice plant that has been used in herbal medicines and supplements for centuries.

SHOULD YOU DRINK WATER BEFORE BED? EXPERTS CHIME IN

"Ginger root has been long associated with addressing nausea and other gastrointestinal symptoms," Rauch said.

"Most commercial ginger ales contain little or no actual ginger," she added.

Gingerol, which is found in ginger root, has been shown to offer nausea relief as the compound improves digestion by reducing the time food remains in the stomach and gut, said Rauch.

If beverage consumers desire a drink with real ginger, Rauch said she recommends they check a bottle or can of ginger soda to see if its nutrition panel sheds light on whether ginger root is listed as an ingredient.

"To make the most of the benefits of ginger, you could consider ginger ales with higher ginger concentrations."

"Diet versions of ginger ale may contain sugar alcohols, such as mannitol and sorbitol, which can cause stomach upset and loose stools when taken in excess," Rauch warned.

The truth about ginger ale vs. ginger

Most commercially available ginger ale brands are made with "carbonated water, sugar, coloring and very little ginger extract, if any at all," said Jesse Feder, a Florida-based registered dietitian, personal trainer and contributor to My Crohn’s and Colitis Team support group.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Overall, ginger ale will not help alleviate an upset stomach," Feder also told Fox News Digital.

"However, the relief of expelling the carbonation from ginger ale can feel good and feel like you are reducing bloating. It is more of a placebo effect."

Nicholas Dragolea, a junior physician from London, England, and founder of the U.K. health care marketing network Noble Medical, told Fox News Digital that the carbonation in ginger ale can exacerbate gas and bloating.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"To make the most of the benefits of ginger, you could consider ginger ales with higher ginger concentrations, or try alternative forms like ginger tea or smoothies," said Dragolea, who has a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) from the Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "From various studies, it’s well established that ginger has anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory properties."