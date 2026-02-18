Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Emergency scare rocks major cruise ship company as another voyage is canceled

Passengers see dream trip scrapped after sudden mechanical trouble in Greece

By Jessica Mekles Fox News
Cruise ship trapped in Antarctic ice freed by US Coast Guard Video

Cruise ship trapped in Antarctic ice freed by US Coast Guard

Footage provided by a U.S. Coast Guard member shows the heavy icebreaker Polar Star maneuvering through dense Antarctic ice to free the Scenic Eclipse II after the expedition cruise ship became immobilized near McMurdo Sound.

A cruise ship experienced an emergency scare off the coast of Greece this past weekend — requiring help from Greek authorities, according to the local coast guard.

One passenger took to Reddit to describe a chaotic scene aboard the Celebrity Infinity cruise ship on Sunday, Feb. 15. "Lost power off the coast of Piraeus (Athens) at 3 a.m.," the Reddit user wrote.

"Saw multiple tugboats coming over. No air con (rooms are super stuffy), no lights, no running water, no flushing toilets, no hot water/coffee, no elevators," the person continued on social media.

"No ETA on fix. Heard ‘bravo, bravo, bravo’ over the announcements."

"Bravo, Bravo, Bravo" (or "Code Bravo") is a common emergency code used on cruise ships to signal a fire or another serious emergency.

Emergency scare rocks major cruise ship

A Celebrity Infinity cruise ship lost control in Greece recently, triggering an emergency rescue.  (iStock)

The Hellenic Coast Guard’s Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Center told Port Authorities of Piraeus and Keratsini about "the loss of control of a cruise ship … due to a malfunction in the electrical distribution panels, in the sea area outside the port of Piraeus," according to a translated press release.

Four tugboats helped the Infinity arrive safely at the port. 

The vessel's next slated voyage, an 11-night trip from Piraeus (Athens), Greece, was canceled. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Celebrity Cruises for comment.

The cruise was scheduled to go to the Greek Isles and Turkey, according to Cruise Fever.

Four tugboats helped rescue the Celebrity Infinity

Four tugboats helped the Celebrity Infinity cruise ship, such as the one shown above, arrive safely at the port.  (iStock)

The Celebrity Infinity is a mid-size cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises.  

The ship can accommodate up to 2,170 passengers. It went through a major renovation in 2015.

The ship with the malfunction was slated for a port call in Piraeus — the main port in Athens — on Feb. 15.

Passengers were on a 13-day voyage that departed Barcelona on Feb. 3; it was due to end in Piraeus-Athens on Feb. 16. 

"The 1st Port Department of the Central Port Authority of Piraeus prohibited its departure until a certificate of damage repair was presented by the classification society monitoring it," the press release from the local coast guard said.

Celebrity cruise emergency in Athens due to malfunction

The Celebrity Cruises emergency in Athens was due to a malfunction, according to a statement from authorities. (iStock)

The alert originally said the incident occurred on Feb. 14, but the coast guard later amended the statement, saying the emergency occurred on Feb. 15.

"It’s been an interesting 24 hours. About 2:40 a.m. [the] night before last, I woke to a sound that sounded like an electrical transformer blowing. Sure enough, the ship lost power," a passenger wrote on an Instagram account known as ttalkscruising. 

"No lights, no running water, no flushing toilets."

"We were very close to porting in Athens, Greece, so the tugs just pushed/pulled us in," the passenger continued. 

"At first, they made leaving the ship optional, but by noon they were telling everybody they must exit the ship and find a hotel room."

Celebrity Cruises sent out a letter to booked passengers for the upcoming voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey.

"We want to share an important update regarding our upcoming sailing on Celebrity Infinity," the letter read, as Cruise Fever reported. 

"While experts have been working diligently, we need additional assessments and repairs," the company said in a letter to passengers.

"While experts have been working diligently, we need additional assessments and repairs," the company said in a letter to passengers.

"During the previous voyage, the ship experienced a technical issue and while experts have been working diligently, we need additional assessments and repairs," the company said.

"After carefully considering all options, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the Feb. 16, 2026, sailing … We sincerely apologize for this unexpected change and [the] disruption this causes to your travel plans," the letter continued.

"We forget how paralyzed a lack of technology makes us."

"While we can’t give you back the time you invested in your vacation, we are committed to ensuring you feel fully supported as you adjust your plans," it concluded.

The letter also detailed credits and refunds passengers would receive. 

Celebrity Cruises will issue refunds and credits

Celebrity Cruises told passengers it would be issuing refunds and credits. (iStock)

"Kudos to all the crew of the Celebrity Infinity! They handled this whole mess with grace. They were having to write down, by hand, every person as they exited the ship," ttalkscruising added on Instagram.

"This was a massive undertaking, and we forget how paralyzed a lack of technology makes us," the passenger said.

"They strived to make everything as easy as it could be."

Jessica Mekles is an editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

