Shocking airport security busts reveal bizarre and hidden items tucked away in luggage

Turtles, razor blades and even a replica pipe bomb were just a few of the shocking items confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in 2025, the agency reported recently.

The agency detailed the security incidents in a post on its official Instagram account, showcasing items discovered in both carry-on and checked baggage at airports across the country.

Here are 10 discoveries revealed by the TSA.

1. Explosive device replica in checked luggage

At Boise Airport (BOI), officers discovered a replica pipe bomb and imitation explosive materials inside a checked bag, TSA said.

The agency emphasized that both real and replica explosive devices are strictly prohibited in any baggage.

2. Turtles hidden in passengers' clothing

In two separate incidents, TSA officers discovered turtles hidden on passengers — one concealed inside a traveler’s pants at Newark Liberty (EWR), and two others hidden inside a bra at Miami (MIA).

"What the shell!" TSA wrote in the post.

3. Razor blades wrapped and hidden in clothing

At Denver International Airport (DEN), TSA officers discovered 20 razor blades wrapped in paper towels and hidden in a passenger’s clothing.

4. Illegal drugs packed in carry-on bag

At Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA), TSA officers discovered a carry-on bag containing heroin, fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, ketamine, acid tabs, Xanax bars and other controlled substances concealed inside footwear.

5. Blade concealed in knee brace

A passenger at Quad Cities International Airport (MLI) attempted to hide a knife inside a knee brace. The item was discovered during routine screening.

"Knife try!" TSA said.

6. Suspected illegal drugs concealed inside container

At Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), officers encountered controlled substances concealed inside a toiletry container.

TSA noted that while officers are not actively searching for narcotics, any suspected illegal items are referred to law enforcement.

"There are going to be extremely strange outliers."

7. Knife hidden in child’s car seat

Screeners at Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) found a knife concealed inside a child’s car seat.

Sharp objects are not allowed in carry-on bags and must be placed in checked luggage, TSA said on its website.

8. Ammunition in carry-on bag

A passenger at Miami International Airport (MIA) attempted to bring ammunition through the checkpoint in a carry-on.

TSA said bullets must be transported in checked baggage under specific packaging requirements.

9. Improperly declared firearm

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), TSA officers intercepted a firearm that had not been properly declared.

The agency reminded travelers that guns must be properly packaged and declared before flying.

10. Bullets and knives improperly packed

Passengers at Akron–Canton Airport (CAK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) were stopped after attempting to bring ammunition and knives through security checkpoints.

TSA said such items are permitted only in checked baggage when properly packaged and in compliance with federal regulations.

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that unusual incidents are statistically inevitable, given the volume of passengers screened each day.

"Nothing that airline passengers do ever surprises me — because with over 2.5 million people a day passing through security checkpoints (with varying degrees of expectations, forgetfulness and even sense), there are going to be extremely strange outliers," he said.

Leff added that while the behavior should not be excused, publicizing the incidents may serve as a reminder for travelers to review security rules before heading to the airport.

Screeners recount the craziest objects confiscated at U.S. checkpoints