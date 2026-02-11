Expand / Collapse search
CDC issues urgent travel alert as virus outbreak hits exclusive sunny islands destination

Chikungunya virus causes fever and joint pain, with some experiencing severe joint pain for months to years

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Travel safety tips for Americans visiting Mexico this summer Video

Fox News Digital spoke with Sandra Awodele, the creator behind COI Traveler, about what Americans should be wary of ahead of their summer travels to Mexico.

A group of exclusive sunny islands are on alert as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an urgent warning of a virus outbreak.

The Seychelles, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, were hit with a level two alert about the Chikungunya virus.

"There is an outbreak of chikungunya in Seychelles," the alert said.

"You can protect yourself by preventing mosquito bites."

Common symptoms are a fever and joint pain starting three to seven days after a bite from an infected mosquito, according to the CDC.

island of Seychelles aerial view

The Seychelles, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, were hit with a level two alert about the Chikungunya virus. (iStock)

Headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash are other symptoms — with most people recovering within a week.

"Some can have severe joint pain for months to years following acute illness," the CDC's site says. "Death from chikungunya is rare."

The CDC recommends that travelers get the chikungunya vaccine and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Travelers should "use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, and stay in places with air conditioning or that have screens on the windows and doors."

island of Seychelles aerial view

The Seychelles consists of 115 islands off the coast of East Africa. Above, an aerial view of Mahé Island and Eden Island.  (iStock)

In December, the CDC issued Level 2 travel advisories for Cuba, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Guangdong Province in southern China — advising Americans to "practice enhanced precautions" when visiting these areas.

The Seychelles consists of about 115 islands off the coast of East Africa, with 354,034 travelers visiting from January to November of last year, according to government data.

island of Seychelles aerial view

Crystal Kayak at Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue, in the Seychelles.  (iStock)

The Vallée de Mai national park is one of the world’s smallest natural UNESCO World Heritage sites. 

It is home to many unique forest species.

Another UNESCO site is the island of Aldabra, which is one of the world’s largest raised coral atoll.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

