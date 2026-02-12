Popular cruise company abruptly shuts down, disrupting upcoming vacations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A beloved cruise line has abruptly shut down and canceled all future bookings.

Alaskan Dream Cruises announced Feb. 4 that it would halt all operations — disrupting upcoming vacation plans.

The small-ship cruise line, which was based in Sitka and offered sailings to Southeast Alaska, said guests who had booked reservations would receive refunds and information on next steps in an email.

"Our guests are being fully refunded any deposits or payments they’ve made, but we sincerely hope they choose to visit our state with another company if they're able," Zak Kirkpatrick, a company spokesperson, told Fox News Digital.

"Guests were offered a transfer program with UnCruise Adventures, which is another well-established small ship expedition line," he also said.

The parent company will continue to operate but will shift its priorities, it said.

"Alaskan Dream Cruises has made a strategic decision to conclude operations of its Alaska Native-owned, Sitka-based small-ship cruise line, effective Feb. 4, 2026," the company said in a statement.

"This decision reflects a deliberate realignment of the company’s business focus to strengthen its core operations and ensure long-term sustainability," the statement continued.

Alaska Dream Cruises has no current voyages scheduled, as the ships typically sail from May through September.

The company's fleet of 10- to 76-guest vessels was considered unusual because it was a more intimate experience.

Focusing on Alaskan heritage, the voyages would navigate remote fjords and narrow channels inaccessible to large ships.

"This decision was intentional and necessary," owner Jamey Cagle said in the statement.

"After careful evaluation of our long-term objectives, we determined that concluding cruise operations allows us to responsibly focus our resources where they will have the greatest impact."

The company had a 4.7 rating on Google Reviews. Yet the cruise ship operator — owned by a family from the Tlingit tribe and founders of the Sitka-based maritime business Allen Marine — faced an increasingly competitive cruise industry.

"Alaskan Dream Cruises certainly faced a unique set of challenges as a cruise line based in Sitka, Alaska— there are high overheads in the industry, and it’s a well-capitalized landscape," said Kirkpatrick, the company spokesperson.

"However, the current demand for visiting Alaska is a very good thing for our region and state."

The global cruise industry reported a record 37.7 million passengers in 2025, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) 2025 report. But even large cruise operators felt a financial crunch in 2025.

Some of the challenges in the industry were rising fuel and labor costs and higher port fees, according to Caribbean News Digital.

Fans of the company flocked to Facebook to recount their voyages.

"I want to say that this is truly a loss for Alaska tourism," one traveler wrote on Facebook. "The trip we took in 2024 was truly the best vacation we have ever had."

Another person commented, "This makes me incredibly sad. Our cruise with you was one of our best vacations, and we have referred many to you since we did our cruise in 2021."

"So sad to hear … They have always been a great alternative to large ship cruising," a traveler wrote on a CruiseCritic message board.

Another agreed, saying, "So heartbreaking. They were such an amazing outfit. I'm sure it was just so difficult competing against the giants."