Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Discovery

'Archaeological sensation' discovered at ancient Roman military camps

Archaeologists unearthed over 1,500 artifacts, including coins and brooches at sites dating to early 200s AD

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Hidden Roman villa complex emerges unexpectedly in picturesque English countryside after hobbyist's lucky find Video

Hidden Roman villa complex emerges unexpectedly in picturesque English countryside after hobbyist's lucky find

An amateur metal detectorist's discovery of Roman cavalry swords led archaeologists to uncover a 2,000-year-old settlement in Gloucestershire, including a villa and building remains. (Source: Cotswold Archaeology; Historic England)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently unearthed the remains of ancient Roman marching camps in Saxony-Anhalt — a first for one of Eastern Germany's larger states.

The discovery was announced by the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology of Saxony-Anhalt (LDA Saxony-Anhalt) in January. 

The camps were found at a site between the northern Harz Mountains and the Elbe River. 

ANCIENT ROMAN FORT YIELDS 2,000-YEAR-OLD FRUIT THAT SURVIVED THE CENTURIES, PLUS OTHER TREASURES

Pictures from the site show aerials of the field — as well as a cross-section of sediment layers exposed during archaeological work.

Radiocarbon analysis determined that the camps were likely established in the early third century A.D.

Depiction of Romans in Germania, generic shot of Saxony-Anhalt

A historical illustration depicts Roman forces operating in ancient Germania, paired with a modern, generic view of Saxony-Anhalt, the region where archaeologists have now identified the easternmost Roman marching camps to date. (iStock)

Officials say the site "documents Roman advances in the third century A.D.," providing physical archaeological evidence that had previously been missing in the region.

"Until now, concrete evidence for these campaigns had been lacking in the territory of Saxony-Anhalt," LDA Saxony-Anhalt said in a translated press release.

'UNEXPECTED' ROMAN-ERA DISCOVERIES UNEARTHED IN BIBLICAL CITY MENTIONED IN BOOK OF REVELATION

"In particular, the highly standardized marching camps that the Roman military constructed daily after reaching a marching destination were expected."

Archaeologists used metal detectors to unearth over 1,500 artifacts, including nails, coins and fragments of fibulas, or brooches.

View of camps at excavation site

The camps are believed to date to the early third century based on radiocarbon analysis conducted at the site. (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt, Thomas Koiki)

They also uncovered remnants of V-shaped defensive ditches, a hallmark of Roman military camps used to prevent enemy entry.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"These are the northeastern-most Roman camps in free Germania identified to date," the release said.

"Written sources provide only a limited picture of Roman military campaigns in inner Germania, making archaeological discoveries particularly important."

"The discoveries represent an archaeological sensation, made possible largely through volunteer heritage conservators and modern remote-sensing technology."

Rome made repeated attempts to push its frontier into what is now Germany, but never succeeded in fully conquering or holding the territory.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

By the third century, however, Roman armies advanced further into Germanic territory.

Aerial of field

The newly identified site lies between the northern Harz Mountains and the Elbe River, officials said. (GeoBasis-DE / LVermGeo ST, Datenlizenz Deutschland – Namensnennung)

"From the third century A.D. onward, major changes occurred in the Germanic region, with new tribal confederations posing a serious threat to the Roman Empire," said the release.

"Written sources provide only a limited picture of Roman military campaigns in inner Germania, making archaeological discoveries particularly important."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Until now, Saxony-Anhalt lacked structural evidence of Roman troop movements toward the Elbe, especially marching camps."

Roman coins found at site

More than 1,500 artifacts were recovered during surveys, including nails, coins and fragments of Roman-era brooches. (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt, Anika Tauschensky)

The latest discoveries join a list of other recent Roman-era finds in Germany.

Last summer, excavators found a mysterious Roman-era settlement site in North Rhine-Westphalia, complete with building remains and artifacts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In January, Fox News Digital spoke with German officials about a hoard of Roman coins that was recently seized by authorities — years after a metal detectorist found them.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue