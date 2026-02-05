Woman who lived among young criminal offenders in remote area says Americans should feel 'very grateful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A young American student felt motivated to step out of her comfort zone and give others a helping hand in life — and wound up learning about harsh sentencing practices in other countries and seeing the United States in a new light.

Tess Emanuel, a high school senior, spent two summers traveling to Kenya and working there as a volunteer.

"I grew up being told that I needed to do things to help others and serve others," the teen, who is from McLean, Virginia, told Fox News Digital.

After doing her research, she discovered Better Me, a nonprofit focused on education, training and life skills for children and young people in remote locations who are trying to turn their lives around. Signing on in a volunteer capacity, she embarked on missions to Kenya during two separate summers.

Working with the Kisumu Children's Remand Home, a correctional facility located in Kisumu, she and other volunteers taught lessons to children of all ages.

"I worked with children who were serving time for their crimes or waiting for trials," she said.

"At first, I was very intimidated because I heard I would be working with criminals and didn't know what to expect."

Emanuel said she worked with youngsters charged with theft and robbery — but learned the larger context of the crimes they committed and the desperate circumstances in which they'd been living.

They had been stealing food and resources to survive.

"After speaking with them more, I quickly learned it was mainly the fault of the system and the government that they were under — rather than malintentions on [the children's] part," she said, sharing her opinions.

"I learned how important it is to listen to others and not let judgments or certain categorizations really define how you view a person," she said.

Volunteer work can "create positive change in ourselves, others and the world."

On its website, the organization says "the transformative power of volunteerism" can "create positive change in ourselves, others and the world."

It also says its "volunteer program is tailor-made for open-minded individuals who are eager to expand their horizons, challenge common misconceptions and gain invaluable knowledge, skills and real-world experiences."

Emanuel said the volunteers would work there three to four times a week, teaching English lessons to the children as well as life skills.

"You could talk about hygiene, public speaking, manners, religious lessons. It was really cool to plan your own lessons and really teach them whatever you knew a lot about," she said.

Volunteers also spent time at the Korando School, home to 200 students, including some 90 orphans.

"[Students would] often just be outside playing, and you could play sports with them," she said.

"You could read to them, which was my favorite thing to do. And you could do swim lessons with the kids."

The students’ favorite activity was swimming, she said.

Volunteers would all eat dinner together — and on Wednesdays, they enjoyed karaoke night. On weekends, volunteers went on safaris or explored nearby towns.

Emanuel noted the transition back to the United States taught her new insights each summer.

She felt immensely blessed and lucky for her family, her school, her friends and the resources she previously took for granted, she said.

"I've always been a very grateful person, and I've understood that I live very nicely and that not everyone has that, but I did not realize the extent to which other people had to live in those conditions," said Emanuel.

The transition back to the United States taught her enormous lessons.

"And I think it just made me very, very grateful for my position. And it made me feel as if I had a duty to continue giving back."

Before she heads to the University of Virginia this fall, she has launched fundraisers for the schools where she volunteered.

She's also helped sponsor three kids over the past two years, assisting in covering the cost of new clothes and school supplies as well as healthcare costs.

Her plan is to share the word about Better Me in the years ahead.

"I really hope to bring [other volunteers] that have that same passion and desire to explore the world with me. It's one of the best things I've done with my life — and I would recommend it to anyone."