How to make cranberry brie tartlets for Thanksgiving dessert

This jam-flecked, cheesy dessert will quickly become a household favorite.

"This recipe is the perfect blend of ease and sophistication. Puff pastry is very forgiving – you don’t have to cut it perfectly to make beautiful and elegant tartlets," says Alea Chappell, Trendgredient . "If you are serving this as an appetizer at Thanksgiving or Christmas, you can swap the raspberry jam for cranberry sauce to make it even more festive."

Raspberry Brie Tartlets by Alea Chappell, Trendgredient

Serves: 6 (2 tartlets each)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 sheet store-bought puff pastry, defrosted in the refrigerator

12 tsp. seedless raspberry jam or cranberry sauce

4 oz. brie cheese, rind removed

12 small sprigs of thyme

1 large egg, beaten

Instructions:

Defrost puff pastry in the fridge. Using a floured rolling pin, roll out puff pastry. Using a sharp knife, cut out puff pastry into 12 squares. Cut and fold puff pastry into the desired shape (see video tutorial for how to create the shape featured in the photos). Chill dough in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 °F. Assemble 12 cubes of brie, 12 small sprigs of thyme, egg wash (1 egg beaten with a splash of water), and seedless raspberry jam. When the oven is preheated, brush chilled dough with egg wash and place in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove tarts from the oven. Place a dollop of raspberry jam, a cube of brie, and a sprig of thyme in the center of each tart. Bake tarts for another 5 minutes at 400 °F. Serve warm and enjoy.