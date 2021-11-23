Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Thanksgiving
Published

How to make cranberry brie tartlets for Thanksgiving dessert

Cranberry brie tartlets are a simple, festive Thanksgiving Day dessert

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
How to save money on Thanksgiving dinner Video

How to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Rachel Campos Duffy went grocery shopping with budgeting expert Andrea Woroch to learn some tips and tricks to keep your Thanksgiving dinner costs down.

This jam-flecked, cheesy dessert will quickly become a household favorite.

"This recipe is the perfect blend of ease and sophistication. Puff pastry is very forgiving – you don’t have to cut it perfectly to make beautiful and elegant tartlets," says Alea Chappell, Trendgredient. "If you are serving this as an appetizer at Thanksgiving or Christmas, you can swap the raspberry jam for cranberry sauce to make it even more festive."

TART, MORELLO CHERRY CRUMBLE FOR THANKSGIVING: TRY THE RECIPE

Raspberry Brie Tartlets by Alea Chappell, Trendgredient

Alea Chappell from Trendgredient shares her cranberry brie tart recipe with Fox News ahead of Thanksgiving.

Alea Chappell from Trendgredient shares her cranberry brie tart recipe with Fox News ahead of Thanksgiving. (Alea Chappell)

Serves: 6 (2 tartlets each)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

PUMPKIN PIE POPS FOR A FESTIVE THANKSGIVING TREAT: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients:

These cranberry brie tarts can be made in 30 minutes, according to Alea Chappell.

These cranberry brie tarts can be made in 30 minutes, according to Alea Chappell. (Alea Chappell)

1 sheet store-bought puff pastry, defrosted in the refrigerator

12 tsp. seedless raspberry jam or cranberry sauce

4 oz. brie cheese, rind removed

12 small sprigs of thyme

1 large egg, beaten

5 THANKSGIVING DESSERTS FROM PECAN PIE TO SLOW COOKER STICKY CARAMEL PUMPKIN CAKE

Instructions:

Trendgredient's cranberry brie tarts are made with fruit jam or sauce, cheese, eggs and thyme.

Trendgredient's cranberry brie tarts are made with fruit jam or sauce, cheese, eggs and thyme. (Alea Chappell)

  1. Defrost puff pastry in the fridge. Using a floured rolling pin, roll out puff pastry.
  2. Using a sharp knife, cut out puff pastry into 12 squares.
  3. Cut and fold puff pastry into the desired shape (see video tutorial for how to create the shape featured in the photos).
  4. Chill dough in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 °F.
  5. Assemble 12 cubes of brie, 12 small sprigs of thyme, egg wash (1 egg beaten with a splash of water), and seedless raspberry jam.
  6. When the oven is preheated, brush chilled dough with egg wash and place in the oven for 10 minutes.
  7. Remove tarts from the oven. Place a dollop of raspberry jam, a cube of brie, and a sprig of thyme in the center of each tart.
  8. Bake tarts for another 5 minutes at 400 °F.
  9. Serve warm and enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.