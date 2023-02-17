Expand / Collapse search
Couple's sweetest life milestones captured over years on Ring camera

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
A young couple from Georgia shared how their security camera captured major milestones in their relationship. 

A young couple from Georgia shared how their security camera captured major milestones in their relationship.

'WATCH AND RELIVE' - From their very first date to bringing home their new puppy, Megan and Alex Herrig of Georgia realized the most unforgettable moments of their lives had been recorded on their Ring camera. Continue reading...

'FIN-TASTIC' - A Michigan art teacher's snowy shark lawn sculptures have captured the attention of the community — as well as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Continue reading...

AMERICA'S ODDEST LAWS - Tattoos were banned, poker playing is limited and imitation butter had to be pink in these states. Check out this list of funny, interesting and surprising laws that still exist (or once existed) in the United States. Continue reading...

The U.S. has had its fair share of weird laws, including a ban on tattoos in Oklahoma, a pink imitation butter mandate in Vermont — and a limit on for-profit poker tournaments in North Dakota.

The U.S. has had its fair share of weird laws, including a ban on tattoos in Oklahoma, a pink imitation butter mandate in Vermont — and a limit on for-profit poker tournaments in North Dakota.

'HITTING SNOOZE' - High school students in this New Jersey town will soon be able to get more sleep as classes start 35 minutes later. Continue reading...

SPARE THE ROD - A recent study suggests spanking a child may have the opposite behavioral effect that parents desire, while lowering the "social competency" of a child. Continue reading...

AMERICA'S BIRDS - Alaskan bald eagles have won National Geographic's first "Pictures of the Year" photo contest with a stunning image. See the other contenders. Continue reading...

A bald eagle arrives to steal a perch on a tree log that offers a strategic view of the shoreline at the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve in Alaska. When other eagles drag freshly caught salmon in from the water, these bystanders swoop in to take a share.

A bald eagle arrives to steal a perch on a tree log that offers a strategic view of the shoreline at the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve in Alaska. When other eagles drag freshly caught salmon in from the water, these bystanders swoop in to take a share.

'RESCUE HAS NO BORDERS' - Dogs that were saved from East Asia slaughterhouses are set to arrive in New York. Continue reading...

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO - Joe Travis, known as Slave Joe, fought and bled at the Alamo — then lived to tell its heroic tale. Continue reading...

Joe Travis survived the Alamo and gave the world its most famous account of the famous battle — this is his story Video

TOP TECH TIP - Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how Apple AirTag tracking devices can find lost luggage in a pinch — and why some airlines are not fans.  Continue reading...

PRESIDENTS DAY QUIZ - How well do you know the popular holiday? Test your knowledge...

Presidents Day quiz! Test your knowledge of this annual day of celebration. 

Presidents Day quiz! Test your knowledge of this annual day of celebration.

