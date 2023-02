Presidents Day quiz! How well do you know the historical day of celebration? Test your knowledge of Presidents' past!

Presidents Day is celebrated every year on February 20 — true or false?

What did Presidents Day originally celebrate?

Which of these is George Washington’s actual birthday?

Which group of four presidents are depicted on Mount Rushmore?

Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace is a national historic park in Hodgenville, Kentucky — true or false?

George Washington’s farewell address is read aloud to the U.S. Senate each Presidents Day — true or false?

How many U.S. presidents, past or present, have birthdays in February?

The 1971 Uniform Monday Holiday Act was an attempt to do what for workers?

In what year did the Presidents Day holiday expand to include the entire country?

Presidents Day is not a federal holiday — true or false?

Which U.S. president was a peanut farmer before he entered the White House?

Which U.S. president officially gave the White House its name?

Who was deemed the tallest president, measuring 6 ft. 4 in.?

Who was the first left-handed president?

Which U.S. president spent the longest time in office?

