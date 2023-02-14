Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ring camera captures unforgettable milestones in young Georgia couple’s relationship

Megan and Alex Herrig started dating after meeting at church — now their memories are captured forever

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Young couple's major milestones captured on home security camera footage Video

Young couple's major milestones captured on home security camera footage

Megan and Alex Herrig of Georgia have shared sweet moments throughout their relationship; see some of the most memorable caught by their Ring doorbell camera.

Home security cameras have been notorious for capturing funny, surprising and sometimes even magical moments.

For one young couple from Georgia, a camera security system has done just that for them. 

Megan and Alex Herrig met in 2018 at their local church and started dating soon afterward.

Now married, the couple noticed that their Ring security camera — whether inside the home or outside the front door — captured some pretty special moments in their relationship. 

"I got emotional … These were major life events that were incredibly special to us," Megan Herrig said, as Jam Press reported. 

Ring camera captures couple's relationship — from first date to marriage. Here, Megan and Alex Herrig say goodnight after their first date.

The first memorable video captured was at the end of their first date — as the two said goodnight.

"Each special memory [is] for us to look back on and cherish."

The couple can be seen hugging and then parting ways. 

The second video is of the couple right after they were married — the camera capturing Alex Herrig as he carries his new bride in the front door. 

Alex Herrig can be seen carrying his new bride, dressed in a white wedding gown, through the front door of their home. The sweet moment was caught on their indoor camera.

"I truly treasure [that] Ring was able to catch this on video and that I can watch and relive these days," Megan Herrig said, as the Jam Press reported.

The third video shows the couple bringing their new dog Cooper home for the first time.

The golden retriever can be seen giving kisses as Megan Herrig sets him on the ground in his new home. 

"Our life together has been so full of ‘firsts’ — first date, first night married, first time bringing home our puppy," she said.

A young couple from Georgia shared how their security camera captured major milestones in their relationship. 

"Each special memory [is] for us to look back on and cherish," she also said.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 