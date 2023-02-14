Ring camera captures unforgettable milestones in young Georgia couple’s relationship

Home security cameras have been notorious for capturing funny, surprising and sometimes even magical moments.

For one young couple from Georgia, a camera security system has done just that for them.

Megan and Alex Herrig met in 2018 at their local church and started dating soon afterward.

WHO IS ST. VALENTINE AND HOW IS HE RELATED TO VALENTINE'S DAY?

Now married, the couple noticed that their Ring security camera — whether inside the home or outside the front door — captured some pretty special moments in their relationship.

"I got emotional … These were major life events that were incredibly special to us," Megan Herrig said, as Jam Press reported.

The first memorable video captured was at the end of their first date — as the two said goodnight.

"Each special memory [is] for us to look back on and cherish."

The couple can be seen hugging and then parting ways.

VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 BY THE NUMBERS: FUN FACTS ABOUT THE POPULAR HOLIDAY

The second video is of the couple right after they were married — the camera capturing Alex Herrig as he carries his new bride in the front door.

"I truly treasure [that] Ring was able to catch this on video and that I can watch and relive these days," Megan Herrig said, as the Jam Press reported.

15 UNIQUE VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS BEYOND CHOCOLATE, ROSES AND WINE

The third video shows the couple bringing their new dog Cooper home for the first time.

The golden retriever can be seen giving kisses as Megan Herrig sets him on the ground in his new home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Our life together has been so full of ‘firsts’ — first date, first night married, first time bringing home our puppy," she said.

"Each special memory [is] for us to look back on and cherish," she also said.